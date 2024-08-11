Back

T'way flight from S'pore to South Korea delayed due to safety issue

A replacement flight will take off at 11pm instead.

Tharun Suresh | August 11, 2024, 06:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

T'way Air's flight TW172 from Singapore to Incheon, South Korea, on Aug. 11, 2024 was delayed due to a safety inspection issue, according to Yonhap News Agency.

T'way Air is a low-cost Korean airline.

The flight took off from Changi Airport at 2:15am (Singapore time), with 285 passengers aboard, and was bound for Incheon International Airport.

The flight returned to its point of departure 55 minutes later, however, due to safety issues with the aircraft.

flightmap Screenshot of flight trajectory as it returned to Changi Airport 55 minutes after departure, from flightaware.com.

T'way determined the aircraft, an Airbus A330-300, was unfit for immediate aviation and sent a replacement aircraft from South Korea to Changi Airport.

A replacement flight will take off at 11pm later that day instead.

According to YNA, passengers affected by the delay were offered a stay at a hotel near Changi Airport and plans to provide additional compensation.

YNA also reported that back in June 2024, T'way had been told by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to address repeated safety and flight delay issues following a series of international flight delays.

Top photo from flightaware.com & exyuaviation.com.

Marvel introduces S'porean teen mutant Jitter in new X-Men comic book on National Day

We have X-Men at home.

August 11, 2024, 05:28 PM

McDonalds S'pore has limited edition fries & burger pocket pouches from Aug. 15

Super cute.

August 11, 2024, 05:04 PM

Sentosa now has accessible beach track & inclusive tours lead by persons with disabilities

The accessible beach track and inclusive tours are part of Sentosa’s broader vision to be an inclusive tourism destination.

August 11, 2024, 03:27 PM

Algerian gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif files harassment complaint against X amidst gender row

The complaint centered around online "moral harassment".

August 11, 2024, 03:13 PM

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin expecting 1st child

Congratulations.

August 11, 2024, 12:28 PM

Yakiniku Like has S$26.90 all-you-can-eat promo at AMK Hub outlet

Only on Mondays to Thursdays.

August 11, 2024, 11:37 AM

Celebratory parade for S'pore Olympians to be held on Aug. 14, 2024

There will be five cheer points for members of the public.

August 11, 2024, 11:08 AM

S'pore kayaker Stephenie Chen finishes 7th in Paris Olympics Final C, places 23rd out of 40 overall

She is the first Singapore kayaker to reach an Olympic final.

August 10, 2024, 10:57 PM

Motorcyclists & pillion riders can use QR code clearance at S'pore land checkpoints from Aug. 15

Faster clearance.

August 10, 2024, 10:48 PM

SFA lifts suspension of Putien following ByteDance food poisoning saga

Putien also issued a statement announcing the resumption of its catering services.

August 10, 2024, 10:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.