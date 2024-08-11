T'way flight from S'pore to South Korea delayed due to safety issue

T'way Air's flight TW172 from Singapore to Incheon, South Korea, on Aug. 11, 2024 was delayed due to a safety inspection issue, according to Yonhap News Agency.

T'way Air is a low-cost Korean airline.

The flight took off from Changi Airport at 2:15am (Singapore time), with 285 passengers aboard, and was bound for Incheon International Airport.

The flight returned to its point of departure 55 minutes later, however, due to safety issues with the aircraft.

T'way determined the aircraft, an Airbus A330-300, was unfit for immediate aviation and sent a replacement aircraft from South Korea to Changi Airport.

A replacement flight will take off at 11pm later that day instead.

According to YNA, passengers affected by the delay were offered a stay at a hotel near Changi Airport and plans to provide additional compensation.

YNA also reported that back in June 2024, T'way had been told by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to address repeated safety and flight delay issues following a series of international flight delays.

Top photo from flightaware.com & exyuaviation.com.