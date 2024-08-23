S'pore to impose grades A, B, C & D on salt, sauces, instant noodles & cooking oil

Four product groups — pre-packed salt, sauces and seasonings, instant noodles, and cooking oil — will soon have to display their nutritional grades in Singapore, similar to the grading system applied to sugary foods, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Aug. 22.

This is so as a good proportion of salt and saturated fat that people consume comes from these products, which are the major culprits that can increase the risk of serious health issues, such as heart attack and stroke.

The mandatory Nutri-Grade label is to inform consumers how healthy the products are at a glance.

Products will be graded A to D, with D being the least healthy choice, having the highest levels of sodium and/ or saturated fat, among other possible nutrients.

The extension of the grading system to savoury products follows the successful use of the grading labelling on pre-packaged and freshly prepared beverages.

Drinks that exceed a threshold of sugar and saturated fat content are graded C and D.

Beverages that are grade D have prohibitions on advertising.

This latest update in the war on salt and saturated fat comes as Singapore is urging citizens to take a path of prevention to live longer and healthier, and reduce the burden on healthcare resources.

Producers changing formula

As a result of the labelling and advertising restrictions, many producers have reformulated their beverages to suit the newly evolved taste, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a speech at the World Organisation of Family Doctors Asia Pacific Regional Conference on Aug. 22.

"Labelling, I believe, has shaped the palate of the population with regard to sugar,” he said.

According to his speech, over two-thirds of pre-packaged beverages in the market were graded A and B in 2023, up from "less than one-third five years ago".

Such changes will soon be seen extended to more products.

“This means that we should expect, in time to come, soya sauce, chilli sauce, sambal, cooking oil, instant noodles, et cetera, that are sold in supermarkets to carry Nutri-Grade labels,” Ong added.

Health conditions on the rise

In Singapore, the prevalence of hypertension in Singapore is rising, from 24 per cent to 37 per cent over the last five years.

The prevalence of hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol) is also high, with about one-third of Singapore residents having the condition, said Ong.

Both conditions are significant risk factors for heart disease.

Singapore residents are overconsuming sodium and saturated fat, the two key nutrients that can lead to these diseases, the health minister said.

Currently, there are more than 500 lower-sodium sauces and seasonings labelled with the Healthier Choice symbol on the market.

However, these are voluntary labels and do not help consumers identify products that may be graded C and D under Nutri-Grade labelling.

Identify eateries that sell healthier food

HPB's market research showed that the sodium content of dishes went up by an average of 20 per cent between 2010 and 2023.

About 31 per cent of dine-out dishes contain more than the daily recommended 2,000mg of sodium.

For example, a bowl of lor mee can have 3,500mg of sodium, while a bowl of mee soto can have 3,700mg of sodium.

Ong said the authorities want to help consumers identify eateries and stalls that produce healthy dishes.

Eateries that use healthier ingredients or less salt or sauces can apply to the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to display shopfront labels to inform consumers of that.

Focus on sodium and saturated fat

MOH said it will be conducting further consultations with the industry, even as many producers are producing healthier choices of products, to work out the details.

Areas looked at will include the nutrient thresholds for the labelling, which will focus on sodium and saturated fat.

Ample time will be provided for the industry to adjust to the labelling rules.

Nutri-Grade label for sodium being worked on

In a media briefing, a HPB spokesperson said various types of ingredients will need to be looked at to assess what are the reasonable thresholds for sodium, a process that is more complicated than for sugar or saturated fat.

For example, soy sauce, tomato sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce "cannot have the same threshold", CNA reported.

Each category will need to have its own threshold, HPB said.

This is to "ensure consistency and coherence" between the Healthier Choice thresholds and the Nutri-Grade thresholds.

In other words, Healthier Choice products must qualify for an A or B Nutri-Grade label in addition to other requirements.

Health risks

Too much salt in the diet can cause high blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, among other illnesses.

Excessive dietary fat intake has been linked to increased risk of obesity, coronary heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Foods, such as butter, palm and coconut oils, cheese and red meat, have high amounts of saturated fat.

Saturated fat is typically solid at room temperature.

