Netball team rebrands as 'S'pore Vandas', Jane Ittogi appointed as patron

National pride.

Daniel Seow | August 03, 2024, 04:35 PM

Singapore's national netball team has a new official name — "The Singapore Vandas"— along with a new patron for the organisation, in the form of Jane Ittogi, spouse of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The announcement was made at the Kallang Netball Centre on Aug. 3.

New name symbolises strength, elegance of national flower

Netball Singapore said in a press release that the new name "symbolises the strength, elegance and perseverance associated with Singapore’s national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim" and reflects the team’s commitment to excellence and perseverance.

The team's rebranding also features a new logo designed by Deloitte that incorporates Singapore's national flower.

Its design resembles a woman's face with a netball inside the top petal symbolising the sport.

Jane Ittogi appointed as patron

During the event, Netball Singapore also announced that Ittogi had been appointed as the organisation's patron.

She presented the national team with playing jerseys featuring the new Singapore Vandas logo.

The jerseys will be worn by the team when they compete in the upcoming Mirxes Nations Cup in September, as well as the Asian Netball Championships in October.

A new Vanda Miss Joaquim-themed mural was also unveiled at the Kallang Netball Centre to mark the occasion.

Netball Singapore president Trina Liang said that they are honoured to welcome Ittogi as their patron.

"Her dedication to social causes and commitment to fostering growth and excellence align perfectly with Netball Singapore’s mission. Ms Ittogi’s support will undoubtedly bring enhanced visibility and advocacy for netball in Singapore”, Liang said.

She also noted that the team's new identity as "The Singapore Vandas" reflects the "hardiness and beauty" of the national flower and "underscores [their] dedication to to achieving strong performances on the international stage.”

Past achievements

Netball Singapore, the national governing body for netball in Singapore, was established in 1962.

Under its watch, Singapore's netball team clinched second place in the 2022 Asian Netball Championships, hosted at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The national team also emerged as champions in the 2023 Mirxes Nations Cup, by beating Papua New Guinea in the final on Oct. 28, 2023.

It was their first time winning the title since 2007.

The team is currently ranked 25th in the world as of Aug. 3.

