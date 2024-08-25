S'pore motorists with unpaid traffic fines in M'sia to face enforcement action from Jan. 1, 2025

Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia will face enforcement action starting on Jan. 1, 2025, said Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) would identify motorists from Singapore with outstanding traffic fines, Motorist.sg reported.

These motorists will face consequences such as being denied entry into Malaysia, subject to vehicle impoundment, or being imposed additional fines.

With the VEP system, the Malaysian authorities will have real-time access to records of vehicles entering the country.

Outstanding traffic fines

This comes after reports that Singaporean motorists make up the majority of foreign traffic offenders in Malaysia, with outstanding traffic fines amounting to an estimated total of RM3.5 million.

Since 1990 to June 2024, there have been nearly 41 million outstanding traffic summonses, estimated at RM4 billion, that are unpaid, reported Utusan Malaysia, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Of these, 51,128 summons, amounting to around RM5.1 million, involve motorists from foreign countries like Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand.

Top photo via Canva