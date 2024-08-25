Back

S'pore motorists with unpaid traffic fines in M'sia to face enforcement action from Jan. 1, 2025

O$P$.

Hannah Martens | August 25, 2024, 06:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia will face enforcement action starting on Jan. 1, 2025, said Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) would identify motorists from Singapore with outstanding traffic fines, Motorist.sg reported.

These motorists will face consequences such as being denied entry into Malaysia, subject to vehicle impoundment, or being imposed additional fines.

With the VEP system, the Malaysian authorities will have real-time access to records of vehicles entering the country.

Outstanding traffic fines

This comes after reports that Singaporean motorists make up the majority of foreign traffic offenders in Malaysia, with outstanding traffic fines amounting to an estimated total of RM3.5 million.

Since 1990 to June 2024, there have been nearly 41 million outstanding traffic summonses, estimated at RM4 billion, that are unpaid, reported Utusan Malaysia, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Of these, 51,128 summons, amounting to around RM5.1 million, involve motorists from foreign countries like Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand.

Related stories

Top photo via Canva

Man, 67, nearly hit by iron frame from fan room vent cover at Woodlands MRT on Aug. 23

Yikes.

August 25, 2024, 07:55 PM

POV: Waterbomb S'pore Day 2 with BamBam, Chungha, CL & more

Let's get wet.

August 25, 2024, 07:48 PM

Beer lady a hard worker, no intention of being influencer even with internet fame, her bosses say

She commutes between Singapore and Malaysia every day, and only has one day off per week.

August 25, 2024, 07:44 PM

Man, 29, arrested for attempted housebreaking an office building in CBD

He allegedly used a metal rod to tamped with the unit entrance and roller shutter.

August 25, 2024, 05:26 PM

Search for KL sinkhole victim, 48, continues on its 3rd day

The area around the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid was relatively quiet.

August 25, 2024, 04:26 PM

Adele invites S'porean fan on stage for wholesome interaction during Munich concert

The fan and her friend made a few signs for the concert, including ones that said "6,248 miles just to see you Adele", "love from Singapore" and a hand-drawn Singapore flag.

August 25, 2024, 03:34 PM

Policy changes announced at NDR 'bold but necessary' to refresh S'pore social compact: SM Lee

He also spoke on the improvements and upgrades to Ang Mo Kio.

August 25, 2024, 03:23 PM

Caretakers of 3-year-old Pasir Ris community cat Nyny appealing for witnesses over death

Nyny, a three-year-old domestic shorthair, was one of many kittens who were abandoned and left to fend for himself.

August 25, 2024, 01:22 PM

Telegram CEO arrested at French Airport, investigations focused on its lack of moderators: news reports

Part of a preliminary police investigation.

August 25, 2024, 12:05 PM

Tipper truck above 4.5m in height knocks into CTE ceiling, 39-year-old driver arrested

Debris along the floor.

August 25, 2024, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.