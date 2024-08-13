S'pore & M'sia flags seen hung outside ground floor Yishun HDB flat

A Malaysia flag was seen displayed outside a ground floor Housing and Development Board flat — right beside a Singapore flag.

A TikTok of the display of national flags, supposedly shot in Yishun, was put up on Aug. 10.

The 6-second clip also showed Singapore flags hung along the corridors of the second, third and fourth floors.

Responses

The video elicited multiple responses, some asking if the clip had been doctored, while others questioned the legality of such a display in Singapore.

In response to comments about the authenticity of the incident, thesgdaily TikTok account said: "Seems real 🧐"

The account reiterated that it was shot in "some block" in Yishun, when asked for the exact location.

At least a few commenters highlighted that Singapore's national day falls on Aug. 9, while Malaysia's is on Aug. 31, in an attempt to add context to the side-by-side public display of two national flags.

What Singapore law says

Publicly displaying any foreign flag or national emblem is an offence, according to the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

If convicted of the offence, the individual may be liable to a fine of up to S$500, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top photos via thesgdaily TikTok