Back

S'pore & M'sia flags seen hung outside ground floor Yishun HDB flat

It is an offence to display any foreign flag or national emblem in public in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | August 13, 2024, 06:12 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Malaysia flag was seen displayed outside a ground floor Housing and Development Board flat — right beside a Singapore flag.

A TikTok of the display of national flags, supposedly shot in Yishun, was put up on Aug. 10.

@thesgdaily Malaysia boleh 😮#ndp #ndp2024 ♬ We Will Get There (Sing Singapore2002 Theme Song) - Sun Yan-Zi

The 6-second clip also showed Singapore flags hung along the corridors of the second, third and fourth floors.

Responses

The video elicited multiple responses, some asking if the clip had been doctored, while others questioned the legality of such a display in Singapore.

In response to comments about the authenticity of the incident, thesgdaily TikTok account said: "Seems real 🧐"

The account reiterated that it was shot in "some block" in Yishun, when asked for the exact location.

At least a few commenters highlighted that Singapore's national day falls on Aug. 9, while Malaysia's is on Aug. 31, in an attempt to add context to the side-by-side public display of two national flags.

What Singapore law says

Publicly displaying any foreign flag or national emblem is an offence, according to the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949.

If convicted of the offence, the individual may be liable to a fine of up to S$500, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top photos via thesgdaily TikTok

'It's so heartwarming': Max Maeder returns home with Olypmic medal to crowd at Changi Airport

Welcome home king.

August 13, 2024, 08:30 AM

Knocking sounds in Choa Chu Kang flat plague woman for 4 years, her family resorts to sleeping in living room

The woman said she turns the radio on all day to cancel out the noise.

August 13, 2024, 03:27 AM

Man walking to use PMA as food delivery device in Rivervale Mall sparks debate

Not all disabilities are visible.

August 12, 2024, 08:15 PM

S’pore man, 24, finds his true calling out at sea

This is a story on how the sea brought a man closer to his family.

August 12, 2024, 07:59 PM

S'porean kitefoiler Max Maeder, 17, will get S$250,000 for Olympic bronze medal heroics

A cut of it will go to the Singapore Sailing Federation.

August 12, 2024, 07:11 PM

Indonesia political party members dump garbage at mayor's office in protest

Three pickup trucks worth of trash were dumped in front of the mayor's office.

August 12, 2024, 06:55 PM

Carrie Wong provides glimpse of newly-bought penthouse

A milestone.

August 12, 2024, 06:51 PM

S’porean-Korean couple survive 5-year long-distance relationship, 2-year separation by Covid-19 pandemic, now married

Proof that love can prevail against all odds.

August 12, 2024, 06:50 PM

PM Wong to give 1st National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18 in Malay, Chinese & English

Milestone.

August 12, 2024, 06:00 PM

S'pore school year in 2025 to start on Jan. 2 & end on Nov. 21

The best parts about school are friends and holidays.

August 12, 2024, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.