Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew secures top 16 spot at Paris Olympics

Hannah Martens | August 01, 2024, 09:42 AM

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew has secured his spot in the round of 16 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a 45-minute game, Loh beat Uriel Canjura from El Salvador 2-0 on Jul. 31.

Screenshot via Olympics/website

This is the first time Loh has made it through to the top 16.

During Loh's debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Loh was eliminated in the group play.

After the match, Loh shared that he had never made it to the knockout round, so "this time, it's an achievement itself".

He said:

"For my own legacy and achievement, it's a lot. Every match, every game going forward is a game closer to a medal."

Loh's next match is on Aug. 1 at 9:20pm.

He will be playing against world number six, Li Shi Feng from China.

Top photos via SNOC & SportSG/Instagram

