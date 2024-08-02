SIA resumes in-flight meal service while seat belt sign on

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has resumed meal services for its flights while the seat belt sign is on, following a review of onboard safety protocols.

A spokesperson for the national carrier told Mothership that the airline has ended a safety time-out imposed after a turbulence incident on May 21 involving the SQ321 plane flying from London to Singapore.

Since Aug. 1, meals can now be served while the seat belt sign is lit, unless otherwise instructed by pilots.

Hot liquids excluded

The airline had halted its meal services while the seat belt sign is lit from May 24, after a 73-year-old British man died and several others were injured due to the major turbulence incident.

The SIA spokesperson said it tightened its in-flight turbulence response procedures as a precautionary measure.

The safety time-out was for the airline to thoroughly review its turbulence management protocols.

Meal and drink services, excluding hot soup and beverages, can now carry on at the discretion of the crew when the seat belt sign is on.

SIA pilots are given discretion to halt the service, depending on their assessment of weather and operational conditions.

Lifting of safety protocols for cabin crew

SIA has also reviewed safety protocols for cabin crew.

Cabin crew no longer have to sit down and fasten their seat belts when the seat belt sign is on.

The SIA spokesperson said the airline's pilots and cabin crew have undergone refresher courses to reinforce such procedures.

The courses focused on recognising and handling risks associated with turbulence, assisting customers during such instances, and how to maintain safety throughout the flight.

SIA has also sought to find ways to improve onboard safety for passengers.

Passengers are now reminded to keep their seat belts fastened while seated through periodic reminders issued via the in-flight entertainment system screens.

The spokesperson said: "Customers should always follow the instructions of our pilots and cabin crew, and keep their seat belts fastened while seated at all times."

Top photos via Singapore Airlines/Facebook