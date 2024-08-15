SIA flights between S'pore & Tokyo affected due to typhoon near Japan

Multiple Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and Tokyo are affected after Typhoon Ampil is set to hit the shores of Japan from Aug. 15 to 17.

In response to Mothership's queries, an SIA spokesperson said the airline will be contacting the affected customers to inform them of the change in flight timings.

According to The Japan Times, the typhoon will bring about heavy rain and strong winds into Izu Islands and the coastal regions of Kanto and Tohoku, which are all either near or part of Tokyo prefecture.

Affected flights on Aug. 16

A spokesperson from SIA said weather conditions caused by the typhoon have affected some flights to and from Tokyo, Japan.

Those affected may request to be re-accommodated on alternative flights or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

As of Aug. 15, the affected flights on Aug. 16 are:

To/from Tokyo (Narita)

SQ11 - Tokyo (Narita) to Singapore

SQ12 - Singapore to Tokyo (Narita)

To/from Tokyo (Haneda)

SQ632 - Singapore to Tokyo (Haneda Airport)

SQ633 - Tokyo (Haneda Airport) to Singapore

SQ634 - Singapore to Tokyo (Haneda Airport)

SQ635 - Tokyo (Haneda Airport) to Singapore

The SIA spokesperson said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. SIA will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any adjustments, as necessary."

The airline has also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Customers may visit the SIA website for the latest information on the affected flights and details on how the airline may assist them.

Flights and train services in Japan cancelled

According to The Japan Times, landfalls are least likely to occur although strong winds and rough seas are expected, with some areas set to experience 200mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period.

Typhoon Ampil will be closest to the Kanto and Tohoku regions on Aug. 16.

As of 12pm on Aug. 15, it was heading north at 20kmh, with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals.

Maximum sustained winds of 144kmh and 216kmh gusts are expected in the Izu Islands throughout Aug. 15.

Maximum sustained winds of 54kmh and 90kmh gusts are expected within the Kanto and Tokai regions.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated to persist until Aug. 17, with the Kanto and Tohoku regions possibly getting an additional 200mm through noon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has advised those in affected areas to be vigilant and look out for strong winds, high waves, landslides, and flooding due to the heavy rain, especially in low-lying areas.

Summer travel plans over the weekend in Japan have also been affected as flights and train services are either cancelled or disrupted, according to Japan news broadcaster NHK.

The Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) announced that all services on the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line between Tokyo and Nagoya will be cancelled on Aug. 16.

Service suspensions and delays are likely to occur on Aug. 16 on some Shinkansen lines, said the East Japan Railway Company (JR East).

Around 500 flights by All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines serving Haneda and Narita Airports will also be cancelled on Aug. 16.

The typhoon is expected to gradually weaken into a tropical storm by Aug. 18 as it moves into the eastern seas of Japan, reported The Japan Times.

Top photos via Singapore Airlines & 成田空港 Narita Airport/Facebook