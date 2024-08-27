SIA flights between S'pore & Osaka cancelled due to typhoon approaching Japan

Multiple Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and Osaka on Aug. 28 were cancelled after a strong typhoon hit the shores of Japan this week.

According to an advisory on the SIA website, four flights to and from Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, have been cancelled due to certain weather conditions expected to be caused by Typhoon Shanshan.

Affected flights on Aug. 28

As of Aug. 26, the affected flights on Aug. 28 are:

Singapore to Osaka

SQ620 at 8:30am (Singapore time)

SQ622 at 1:55pm (Singapore time)

Osaka to Singapore

SQ621 at 5:25pm (Osaka time)

SQ623 at 11:25pm (Osaka time)

The airline said it will be contacting all affected customers to inform them of the flight cancellations.

Those affected may request to be re-accommodated on alternative flights, subject to seat availability, or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

Customers may visit the SIA website for the latest information on the affected flights and details on how the airline may assist them.

The airline has also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

SIA added: "The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."

Typhoon Shanshan

The typhoon is set to cause heavy rains across several regions in Japan.

On Aug. 26, Typhoon Shanshan recorded an atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals with winds of up to 180kmh.

It is expected to cause heavy rainfall in some areas including Kyushu island.

As of Aug. 26, Japan Airlines have cancelled multiple flights including international flights on Aug. 28 to and from Osaka and Nagoya.

Bullet trains servicing areas, such as Tokyo and Osaka, have been cancelled or may also be affected.

Top photos via Singapore Airlines/Facebook & Canva