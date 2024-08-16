Back

Short thundery showers on several days in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2024

Some rain is better than no rain.

Winnie Li | August 16, 2024, 05:42 PM

Feeling the heat? Don't put away your umbrellas just yet.

This is because localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on several days in the second half of August 2024, according to an Aug. 16 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

There may also be a few fair and windy days, particularly in the last week of the month.

The total rainfall for the second fortnight of August 2024 is forecast to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

Warm days & nights

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days in the second half of the month.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures possibly staying above 28°C.

Similar to first half of Aug. 2024

The weather forecast for the second fortnight of August 2024 is similar to weather conditions observed in the first half of the month.

For instance, the daily maximum temperatures in the first half of August 2024 were between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.6°C was recorded at Seletar on Aug. 3.

While thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first fortnight of the month, most parts of the island recorded below average rainfall during this period.

Notably, Lower Pierce Reservoir registered rainfall of 70 per cent below average.

