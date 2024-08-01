5 shops at Lucky Plaza found selling 400 packets of food from unlicensed sources: SFA

Five retail shops at the Lucky Plaza shopping centre in Orchard will be facing enforcement action after they were found selling food from unlicensed sources on Jul. 28.

In a media release on Aug. 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said around 400 packets of prepacked and ready to eat food were discovered being sold illegally.

Fried bee hoon and more

According to SFA, officers had acted on a tip-off about the illegal sale of food at the mall and conducted an inspection on the five shops.

Authorities found around 400 packets of food from unlicensed sources, displayed for sale at the front of these shops.

Some of the prepacked cooked and ready to eat food found include glutinous rice, fried bee hoon, spaghetti, and rice with chicken and fish.

SFA did not name any of the shops involved but said it will be taking enforcement actions against the shop operators.

Food sold at retail shops must be from licensed sources

SFA said food prepared by unlicensed sources pose a food safety risk as the premises that prepared the food are unregulated.

Retailers in Singapore must ensure that prepacked cooked and ready to eat food sold must be from licensed sources.

Those found guilty of selling food from unlicensed sources or premises may be fined up to S$2,000.

Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

