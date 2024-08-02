Serangoon coffee shop suspended 1 day for not keeping toilet clean & in good repair, fined S$1,100

Good Food Park, the coffee shop at Block 204 Serangoon Central, was suspended for one day on Friday, Aug. 2.

This was after it accumulated 12 demerit points within a 12-month period, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The licensee was fined a total of S$1,100 for three offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

Two of the offences were the failure to maintain sanitary fittings in good working condition and repair, while one offence was for the failure to keep the toilet clean and in good repair.

Each offence incurred four demerit points.

Based on track records, a coffee shop or eating house that accumulates 12 or more demerit points within 12 months may have its licence suspended for one to three days, said SFA.

SFA reminded food business operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, including engaging only registered food handlers and ensuring upkeep and maintenance of licensed premises.

The agency said it would not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA also advised members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form.

The public can also call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871 with details for follow-up investigations.

The coffee shop, located at Block 204 Serangoon Central made the news in June after being sold for S$13.2 million.

