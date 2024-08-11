Back

Sentosa now has accessible beach track & inclusive tours lead by persons with disabilities

The accessible beach track and inclusive tours are part of Sentosa’s broader vision to be an inclusive tourism destination.

Ruth Chai | August 11, 2024, 03:27 PM

Sentosa now has an accessible beach track and a series of inclusive tours led by people with disabilities in a bid to become a more inclusive tourist destination.

"These innovative initiatives are designed to enhance the visitor experience for everyone, regardless of physical ability or mobility challenges, and to set a new standard for accessibility in tourism," said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a press release on Aug. 10.

The accessible beach track and inclusive tours are part of Sentosa’s broader vision to be an inclusive tourism destination and workplace that caters to the diverse needs of all visitors and colleagues.

Champions of inclusivity

The track features a 23m-long slip-resistant and sturdy surface that extends from Emerald Pavilion across Siloso Beach.

Accessible restrooms and amenities are also dotted along the path for ease of access.

Trialled until Oct. 31

The track will be trialled from now until Oct. 31, 2024.

The new trial at Siloso Beach will add to the range of inclusive activities already on the beaches, including a stand-up paddling programme for persons with autism held at Ola Beach Club.

Sentosa Wheel Venture Accessibility Tour

To complement the accessible beach track, SDC has also introduced the Sentosa Wheel Venture Accessibility Tour, a five-hour adventure designed for and led by persons with disabilities.

It includes an accessible route to attractions such as Sentosa Nature Discovery, SkyHelix Sentosa, Palawan Beach and UltraGolf at The Palawan @ Sentosa.

The tours are conducted in collaboration with local tour operator Tribe Tours, and can be booked via Sentosa's or Tribe Tours' official website.

Top photo via Sentosa

