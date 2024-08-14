Back

Sembcorp temporarily shuts down Myanmar power plant amid rising conflict

Temporary suspension.

Keyla Supharta | August 14, 2024, 12:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean energy and urban development company Sembcorp Industries on Monday (Aug. 12) temporarily suspended operations at its Myingyan Independent Power Plant in Mandalay, Myanmar.

The move was made in light of escalating civil unrest in the country, including in Myingyan, where Sembcorp Myungyan's 225-megawatt gas-fired power plant is located, Reuters reported.

"Sembcorp will look to resume operations at the plant as soon as reasonably practicable once conditions are safe," the company said in a statement.

Sembcorp's majority stakeholder is Temasek Holdings, which is owned by the government of Singapore.

State of emergency

Conflict in the country is driving Myanmar's economy into an intensifying slump, Nikkei reported.

The military junta in Myanmar, which toppled the democratically-elected government in a 2021, extended the state of emergency for another six months in July, as reported by AP News.

The extension of the state of emergency was meant to stabilise the country in preparations for national elections.

Myanmar was originally supposed to hold an election in August 2023, but has constantly pushed back the date.

Recently, it said it would hold an election sometime in 2025.

Under the army-crafted 2008 constitution, the military can rule for up to one year under a state of emergency, with two possible six-months extensions before holding elections.

Top image via Sembcorp 

Crowds gather to support S'porean Olympians in celebratory bus parade despite overcast skies

Good vibes.

August 14, 2024, 11:26 AM

Live updates of celebratory parade for Paris 2024 Olympians

Follow us live for the latest updates.

August 14, 2024, 11:11 AM

National Wages Council to convene & develop guidelines, members of public invited to give feedback

Guidelines to be released in November this year.

August 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

Japan PM Kishida will not seek re-election as party leader, will step down in Sep. 2024

Kishida's decision to leave will trigger a succession contest within the party.

August 14, 2024, 11:00 AM

S'poreans owe M'sia S$1 million in outstanding traffic fines, largest foreign offender group

Those who do not pay may risk being blacklisted.

August 14, 2024, 10:49 AM

TP & LTA catch errant cyclists for breaching cycling group size rule, 32 fines issued

Up to 10 cyclists can ride 2 abreast on roads with more than 1 lane.

August 14, 2024, 09:38 AM

BlueSG car crashes through Whitley Road divider out of nowhere to complete jump scare effect

Boo.

August 14, 2024, 02:31 AM

Scoot flight TR813, diverted to Taipei for over 4 hours, arrives in S'pore

Passengers appear not to have been given a reason for the diversion.

August 13, 2024, 09:29 PM

Visually-impaired busker, 60, gets tips money stolen at Yishun underpass

His family has helped to make a sign asking the public to keep a lookout for thieves.

August 13, 2024, 09:20 PM

McDonald's limited edition French fries pouch fully redeemed in 3 mins after 'servers overwhelmed'

It was also put up on Carousell for S$25.

August 13, 2024, 08:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.