Scoot to fly 5 times a week between S'pore & Melaka from Oct. 23, 2024

Scoot will be flying five times a week between Singapore and Melaka, Malaysia soon.

The 55-minute flight will cost about S$118 for a round trip, before processing fees, that takes place over the weekend.

Cost will be slightly lower for weekday flights.

The announcement

Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary, announced on Aug. 6 that it will launch flights to two new Southeast Asian destinations — Melaka and Kertajati — in September and October 2024.

This is due to Scoot receiving its third and fourth Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in Singapore in September and October 2024.

The third aircraft is named Jalan-Jalan, and the fourth is named Travel Kaki.

The two new destinations will bring Scoot's network to 72 destinations.

Scoot will offer flights to and from Kertajati (Greater Bandung) in Indonesia twice a week from Sep. 28, 2024.

The airline will offer Maleka flights five times a week from Oct. 23, 2024.

The sale of tickets to Kertajati and Melaka will begin on Aug. 6 via Scoot's website and mobile app.

All-in economy class fares start from S$92 to Kertajati and S$69 to Melaka, inclusive of taxes.

"We remain confident in the demand for air travel and invite our customers to 'Jalan-Jalan' and explore new destinations with their 'Travel Kakis', immerse themselves in local cultures and create more memorable travel experiences with us," said Scoot's CEO Leslie Thng.

Another new destination

Scoot announced new daily flights to Subang, Malaysia, on Jul. 18, 2024.

Flights to Subang will begin on Sep. 1, 2024, and the airport is located just 28km from Kuala Lumpur, providing travellers with an alternate route to the capital.

