S'pore school year in 2025 to start on Jan. 2 & end on Nov. 21

Belmont Lay | August 12, 2024, 05:56 PM

The 2025 school year will start on Jan. 2 and end on Nov. 21 for all Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

Students in Kindergarten 2 and from Primary 2 to 6 will report to school a day later on Jan. 3, MOE said on Aug. 12, which continues an arrangement made in previous years.

Those in junior colleges and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Jan. 13, except those entering their first year in these institutions, who will start on Feb. 5.

School holidays

There are four vacation periods for schools, JCs and MI in 2025.

For MOE kindergartens (MK), primary and secondary schools, the first vacation period is from Mar. 15 to 23.

The second begins May 31 until Jun. 29.

The third will be from Sep. 6 to 14.

The fourth will last from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31.

Junior colleges and MI will have the same first three vacation periods as primary and secondary schools.

The final vacation period for junior college students in Year 1 and MI students in Year 1 and 2 will be from Nov. 29 to Dec 31.

Junior college students in Year 2 and MI students in Year 3 will start their vacation period from the end of the A-Level examinations to Dec. 31.

The three scheduled school holidays in 2025 are Youth Day (Jul. 6), Teachers' Day (Sep. 5), and Children's Day (Oct. 3) for primary school students.

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday, Jul. 7 will be a scheduled school holiday.

