PMD fire: SCDF rescues person trapped in burning unit in Hougang, 3 people sent to hospital

About 30 people from the neighbouring units were evacuated.

Hannah Martens | August 16, 2024, 12:31 PM

One person was trapped in a burning unit at Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 after the living room of the second-floor unit caught fire.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), firefighters from Sengkang and Paya Lebar fire stations responded to the fire at 12:50am on Aug. 16.

SCDF paramedics assessed four people, two of whom were sent to Singapore General Hospital and another to Changi General Hospital.

One person declined to be sent to the hospital.

About 30 people from the neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Damaged living room

When SCDF firefighters reached the unit, one person was reported trapped inside the unit.

They conducted forcible entry through the front door and entered the smoke-logged unit.

The person was found by a team of firefighters in the kitchen and was brought to safety.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet, and the living room sustained damage while the rest of the unit suffered heat and soot damage.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire likely started from a Personal Mobility Device in the living room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"SCDF would like to remind the public not to charge the batteries for an extended period of time or leave them charging overnight. In addition, do not purchase or use non-original batteries."

Top photos via SCDF/Facebook

