Taiwanese fusion restaurant The Salted Plum reopens at Boat Quay after 3 years

Making a comeback.

Charlize Kon | August 31, 2024, 04:42 PM

Popular Taiwanese fusion restaurant The Salted Plum reopens at Boat Quay, after a three-year hiatus.

Following the closure of its Circular Road and Suntec City locations after the pandemic, the restaurant is reopening in a new space.

The Salted Plum interior Photo by Reinald Goh.

The restaurant is known for its tapas-style dishes, which blend Taiwanese stir-fry cooking with flavours tailored to the Singaporean palate.

Here's what we tried:

Seafood Porridge (S$38++)

Porridge infused with sweet potato, featuring a generous mix of seafood including tiger prawns, clams, and squid.

Seafood Porridge Photo by Reinald Goh.

Wing Bean with Crispy White Bait (S$18++)

Winged Bean with Crispy White Bait Photo by Reinald Goh.

10 hour Lu Rou (S$25++)

Tender, thick slabs of braised meat drenched in a soy-based sauce.

10hr Lu Rou Photo by Reinald Goh.

Burnt Chilli Chicken (S$20++)

Spice alert.

These chicken chunks pack a punch with chilli heat and smoky wok hei flavor, and is seasoned with Szechuan peppers and Chinese chives.

Burnt Chilli Chicken Photo by Reinald Goh.

Crab Omelette (S$22++)

Fluffy fried omelette stuffed with generous chunks of crab.

Crab Omelette Photo by Reinald Goh.

The Salted Plum

Address: 6 North Canal Road, Singapore 048819

Operating hours:

Weekdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm & 5:30pm to 10pm

Saturdays: 5:30pm to 10pm

This was a media preview at The Salted Plum.

Top photos by Reinald Goh.

