Taiwanese fusion restaurant The Salted Plum reopens at Boat Quay after 3 years

Popular Taiwanese fusion restaurant The Salted Plum reopens at Boat Quay, after a three-year hiatus.
Following the closure of its Circular Road and Suntec City locations after the pandemic, the restaurant is reopening in a new space.
The restaurant is known for its tapas-style dishes, which blend Taiwanese stir-fry cooking with flavours tailored to the Singaporean palate.
Here's what we tried:
Seafood Porridge (S$38++)
Porridge infused with sweet potato, featuring a generous mix of seafood including tiger prawns, clams, and squid.
Wing Bean with Crispy White Bait (S$18++)
10 hour Lu Rou (S$25++)
Tender, thick slabs of braised meat drenched in a soy-based sauce.
Burnt Chilli Chicken (S$20++)
Spice alert.
These chicken chunks pack a punch with chilli heat and smoky wok hei flavor, and is seasoned with Szechuan peppers and Chinese chives.
Crab Omelette (S$22++)
Fluffy fried omelette stuffed with generous chunks of crab.
The Salted Plum
Address: 6 North Canal Road, Singapore 048819
Operating hours:
Weekdays: 11:30am to 2:30pm & 5:30pm to 10pm
Saturdays: 5:30pm to 10pm
This was a media preview at The Salted Plum.
Top photos by Reinald Goh.
