Limited edition bears dressed in SAF No. 4 uniforms selling at S$38 each, proceeds go to SAF Care Fund

Looking for memorabilia to commemorate your days serving National Service?

You can now purchase limited edition service bears who are dressed in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) No. 4 uniform from the SAF Officers' Spouses Club.

According to a TikTok video posted by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, there is one bear for each service branch: Captain Chris for Singapore Army, Sailor Sam for Republic of Singapore Navy, Captain Ted for Republic of Singapore Air Force, and Guardian Gabby for Digital and Intelligence Service.

"These adorable bears are a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who defend Singapore," wrote the SAF Officers Spouses Club.

Details of the bears

The bears can be purchased individually for S$38 or as a set of four for S$148.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the SAF Care Fund.

According to its website, the fund is set up to provide additional support to SAF service personnel who are severely disabled due to military service, over and above the Ministry of Defence's existing compensation and welfare frameworks.

You can find out more about the bears here.

Top image via SAF Officers' Spouses Club