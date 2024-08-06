Olympics: S'porean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, misses next round after finishing 25th in men’s dinghy

Singaporean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, finished 25th out of 43 in the men’s dinghy race and did not advance to the next round in the Paris Olympics.

Lo was disqualified in race seven and came in 27th in race eight on Aug. 4.

Race nine and 10, scheduled to take place on Aug. 5, were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Lo had a net total of 138 points.

Based on his ranking from race one to eight, he did not qualify for the medal race.

Australia's Matt Wearn currently leads the competition with 38 net points, followed by Cyprus' Pavlos Kontides and Peru's Stefano Peschiera with 52 and 62 net points respectively.

How is the competition scored?

Sailors in the men's dinghy race compete in 10 races, where their boats are allocated points for their finishing position in each race.

A lower total score means a better overall placement.

The top 10 sailors in the opening series progress to the medal race, held on Aug. 6.

Second time Lo has competed in the Olympics

This is the second time Lo has competed in the Olympics, with the first being in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

He clinched the top spot in the International Laser Class Association 7 (ILCA7) event at the Asian Games 2023.

Singaporean world champion Maximilian Maeder, 17, is still competing in the opening series of the men's kite event.

The opening series for races six to 10 will be held from 12:03pm (6:03pm SGT) on Aug. 6.

Top photos via Jeremy Lee/SportSG.