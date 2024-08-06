Back

Olympics: S'porean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, misses next round after finishing 25th in men’s dinghy

Proud of him.

Amber Tay | August 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, finished 25th out of 43 in the men’s dinghy race and did not advance to the next round in the Paris Olympics.

Lo was disqualified in race seven and came in 27th in race eight on Aug. 4.

Race nine and 10, scheduled to take place on Aug. 5, were cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Lo had a net total of 138 points.

Based on his ranking from race one to eight, he did not qualify for the medal race.

Australia's Matt Wearn currently leads the competition with 38 net points, followed by Cyprus' Pavlos Kontides and Peru's Stefano Peschiera with 52 and 62 net points respectively.

How is the competition scored?

Sailors in the men's dinghy race compete in 10 races, where their boats are allocated points for their finishing position in each race.

A lower total score means a better overall placement.

The top 10 sailors in the opening series progress to the medal race, held on Aug. 6.

Second time Lo has competed in the Olympics

This is the second time Lo has competed in the Olympics, with the first being in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

He clinched the top spot in the International Laser Class Association 7 (ILCA7) event at the Asian Games 2023.

Singaporean world champion Maximilian Maeder, 17, is still competing in the opening series of the men's kite event.

The opening series for races six to 10 will be held from 12:03pm (6:03pm SGT) on Aug. 6.

Top photos via Jeremy Lee/SportSG.

Michael Phelps on Joseph Schooling retiring: 'Fun to see him be able to retire when he wanted to'

Stud.

August 06, 2024, 11:18 AM

S'pore needs to be open, but maintain 'shared overlapping values': Vivian Balakrishnan

The foreign minister was speaking at the National University of Singapore Student's Union's 75th anniversary dinner.

August 06, 2024, 11:00 AM

McGriddles returning to S'pore menu on Aug. 8

Yum.

August 05, 2024, 10:05 PM

Philippines hails 2-gold Olympic gymnast hero Carlos Yulo, will get S$365,000 as reward

Yulo won only the 2nd and 3rd Olympic gold medals in the history of the Philippines.

August 05, 2024, 09:50 PM

Man, 29, arrested for alleged snatch theft after woman withdrew S$300 from Bedok North ATM

August 05, 2024, 07:57 PM

Here's how to beat the crowds to watch fireworks around Padang & Marina Bay on Aug. 9

Tips to help you get around more smoothly.

August 05, 2024, 07:23 PM

Markets in US, Europe, Japan, South Korea & S'pore plunge during Monday rout

Fed's decision to hold rate steady at last meeting criticised.

August 05, 2024, 07:14 PM

Shanti Pereira fails to qualify for Olympic 200m semi-finals, finishes last in second chance heat

Good effort.

August 05, 2024, 07:04 PM

Electric vehicles form one-third of new car registrations in S'pore in 1st half of 2024

The road towards a sustainable future.

August 05, 2024, 06:36 PM

S'pore driver, 48, falls asleep, car goes against flow of traffic & smashes into taxi

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and his license was suspended for five years.

August 05, 2024, 06:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.