North Korea hit by floods, Kim Jong Un rejects South Korea aid but welcomes Russia's help

Russia has offered aid to North Korea after areas in North Korea's northern province were hit by a heavy downpour, leading to more than 4,000 homes flooded and 5,000 residents isolated.

According to state news Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released on Aug. 4, Russia's President Vladimir Putin extended his deepest sympathy and expressed his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian aid for the flood damage in a telegram on Aug. 3.

North Korea's President Kim Jong Un expressed "sincere thanks" for Russia's concern and said North Korea will ask for help "if aid is necessary" during restoration.

Kim rejected South Korean aid

The news comes after South Korea extended an offer for humanitarian assistance on Aug. 1, stating they are ready to discuss details with North Korea's Red Cross Society.

However, Kim rejected South Korea's offer of assistance.

Kim and Putin have recently overseen warming ties, brought together by Russia's need for weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea's need for a partner other than China.

Downpour struck parts of North Korea and China

A record downpour struck North Korea's northern areas and parts of China on Jul. 27, KCNA reported.

The state media said Kim visited the affected cities the next day on Jul. 28 to guide the rescue and evacuation of residents from the flood-hit areas, with photos provided by the state media showing Kim inspecting the affected areas.

South Korean news outlets reported the number of dead or missing could exceed 1,000.

The reports were slammed by Kim on Aug. 3, who said it was South Korea's attempt to tarnish the North’s image and a "wicked" propaganda against Pyongyang, as reported by South Korean newspaper Yonhap.

Top image via KCNA.