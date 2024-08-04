Back

North Korea hit by floods, Kim Jong Un rejects South Korea aid but welcomes Russia's help

North Korea's President Kim Jong Un expressed "sincere thanks" for Russia's concern.

Amber Tay | August 04, 2024, 04:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Russia has offered aid to North Korea after areas in North Korea's northern province were hit by a heavy downpour, leading to more than 4,000 homes flooded and 5,000 residents isolated.

According to state news Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released on Aug. 4, Russia's President Vladimir Putin extended his deepest sympathy and expressed his willingness to provide immediate humanitarian aid for the flood damage in a telegram on Aug. 3.

North Korea's President Kim Jong Un expressed "sincere thanks" for Russia's concern and said North Korea will ask for help "if aid is necessary" during restoration.

Kim rejected South Korean aid

The news comes after South Korea extended an offer for humanitarian assistance on Aug. 1, stating they are ready to discuss details with North Korea's Red Cross Society.

However, Kim rejected South Korea's offer of assistance.

Kim and Putin have recently overseen warming ties, brought together by Russia's need for weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea's need for a partner other than China.

Downpour struck parts of North Korea and China

A record downpour struck North Korea's northern areas and parts of China on Jul. 27, KCNA reported.

The state media said Kim visited the affected cities the next day on Jul. 28 to guide the rescue and evacuation of residents from the flood-hit areas, with photos provided by the state media showing Kim inspecting the affected areas.

Photo via KCNA.

Photo via KCNA.

Photo via KCNA.

South Korean news outlets reported the number of dead or missing could exceed 1,000.

The reports were slammed by Kim on Aug. 3, who said it was South Korea's attempt to tarnish the North’s image and a "wicked" propaganda against Pyongyang, as reported by South Korean newspaper Yonhap.

Top image via KCNA.

Ong Ye Kung to attend 16th Asean Health Ministers' Meeting in Laos from Aug. 5-9

The theme for this year’s meeting is "Transforming ASEAN Health Development in a New Context".

August 04, 2024, 04:05 PM

Cat stuck in Yishun Northpoint City mall rescued after 3 days

Still got 9 lives.

August 04, 2024, 03:42 PM

Man points out thrown-away NDP goodie bags in rubbish bins near Padang, committee says they likely have defects

Around four to five trash bins worth of NDP goodie bags were thrown away, the reader estimated.

August 04, 2024, 03:15 PM

St Lucia sprinter Julien Alfred, 23, clinches 1st ever Olympic medal & 1st gold for country of under 200,000

The results shocked fans and spectators alike who expected U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 24, to be first.

August 04, 2024, 02:02 PM

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris unless Fox News hosts

Trump has previously agreed to a presidential debate on Sep. 10, hosted by ABC News, before U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

August 04, 2024, 12:37 PM

French pole vaulter misses out on Olympic medal as his manhood knocks down crossbar mid-jump

It was his only event.

August 04, 2024, 11:27 AM

Man, 56, found dead at Blk 297 Compassvale Street

The police do not suspect foul play.

August 04, 2024, 10:49 AM

Comment: Housework, often taken for granted in S'pore, should be valued in dollars. Here's how it'd help us.

Housework is work.

August 04, 2024, 09:35 AM

Long queue for CHAGEE after 1st S'pore outlet opens at Orchard Gateway

In this weather?!

August 03, 2024, 10:36 PM

Swimming: S'pore 4x100 women's medley relay team battle hard but come 7th in heats

It was their first major tournament as a team.

August 03, 2024, 08:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.