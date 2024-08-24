Back

Loud boom heard & felt across Perth following S'pore fighter jet training, RSAF apologises for alarm

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Singapore said that the loud noise was "unexpected" as the F-15 was far out at sea.

Seri Mazliana | August 24, 2024, 01:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has addressed a loud boom that was heard and felt across Perth, Western Australia on Aug. 21.

In a reply to media queries on Aug. 22, MINDEF said that four Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-15 aircraft have been training out of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Pearce, a military airbase north of Perth, from Aug. 13.

Initial findings revealed that the boom was likely to be caused by the training fighter jets, said MINDEF.

Loud boom heard and felt across Perth

According to Australia news outlet ABC News, local authorities had looked into reports of a "loud booming sound" heard and felt across a large area of Perth's southern suburbs on Aug. 21.

The incident occurred just before noon and affected areas such as Mandurah, Fremantle and Byford.

Locals sharing about the incident on social media reported cases of rattled windows and "shaking" houses.

Planes can cause sonic booms when they break the sound barrier by travelling faster than the speed of sound — about 1,223kph at sea level.

Such loud booms occur when shock waves are produced as a plane moves through the air, and the shock waves collide with each other.

Likely caused by RSAF aircraft training, MINDEF apologises

According to MINDEF, the fighter jets had flown about 70km from the coast at above 24,000 feet in the designated training area.

The aircraft were in restricted navy airspace off Garden Island, reported ABC News.

When the boom occurred, the airspace stretching from the coast near Busselton to north of Perth had been active for military operations.

MINDEF said: "The loud noise was unexpected as the F-15 was far out at sea."

The ministry apologised for any alarm caused by the training activity and added that the RSAF appreciates the continued support by the RAAF and the local community for the training.

The training is expected to end on Sep. 6.

Top photo via Defence Australia/Facebook

Plastic surgery clinic in China accused of inducing intellectually disabled man, 19, to get S$6,800 breast implants

The implants have been removed, according to his mother.

August 24, 2024, 01:17 PM

Justin Bieber, 30, announces birth of 1st child with Hailey Bieber, 27

Congratulations.

August 24, 2024, 12:02 PM

Only slippers of KL sinkhole victim, 48, found following 17-hour search

The Kuala Lumpur police chief has raised the possibility that the woman might have fallen into a sewer line.

August 24, 2024, 11:39 AM

Firsthand: S’pore woman, 35, who lost hair & self-esteem amid cancer treatment, shares journey to recovery

Throughout her cancer journey, Shuwen Lou had to grapple with how she defined beauty and confidence.

August 24, 2024, 10:06 AM

Plane crashes into mangrove forest near Bangkok, killing all 9 on board

The plane was carrying two pilots, two flight attendants and five passengers.

August 23, 2024, 07:12 PM

Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan appeals for cyclists using Tanjong Rhu bridge to dismount, be considerate

A bridge too far.

August 23, 2024, 06:56 PM

2 boys, both 15, arrested in anti-drug operation, 1 for alleged drug trafficking

The other 15-year-old was found with a small amount of 'Ice'.

August 23, 2024, 06:42 PM

PM Wong on encouraging parenthood, managing cost of living, & engaging S'poreans at 1st press conference since taking office

Sharing his thinking with Singaporeans.

August 23, 2024, 05:37 PM

Driver allegedly abandoned China tourists in Little India for not buying 'souvenirs', STB investigating

They were reportedly stranded for about four hours.

August 23, 2024, 05:23 PM

China Premier Li Qiang meets Putin in Moscow, reaffirm strong bilateral ties

Putin said that trade relations between the two countries are "developing successfully".

August 23, 2024, 04:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.