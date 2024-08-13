Free art workshops till Aug. 25, 2024 with roving art exhibition by S’pore inmate-artists

“Moving HeARTS in the City 2024” is an art exhibition that will travel to various places in Singapore in a roving truck between Aug. 1 to Sep. 1, 2024.

Organised by the Yellow Ribbon Project, this roving exhibition features artworks created by inmates and ex-offenders.

A total of 41 artworks have been created by various inmate-artists who are part of the Art Behind Bars (ABB) and Visual Arts Hub (VAH) art programmes, and ex-offenders.

As part of these programmes, the inmate-artists get to pick up art skills from more experienced peers, as well as artist mentors like Barry Yeow, Ridhuan Jailer and Evangeline Ang.

The exhibition will follow the theme of “Our Journey, Our Hope”, offering viewers a touching exploration of resilience and renewal.

Art pieces by inmates and ex-offenders

Here’s a look at some of the featured artworks:

Bliss of Mother

Inmate-artist: Tihani, 43

“Bliss of Mother” was co-created by Tihani and two other artist-inmates.

The art piece was inspired by Tihani’s child, who was only seven months old when she was caught for drug consumption.

According to Tihani, the art piece represents her child and herself, and it strengthens her determination to provide a better life for her child by fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother upon her release.

New Lease of Life

Inmate-artist: Lai Yee, 60

“New Lease of Life” was co-created by Lai Yee and five other inmate-artists.

Lai Yee picked up crocheting as part of the ABB programme in 2023, and this colourful artwork features a number of crocheted pieces made by her and other inmates.

The colours represent the trials and emotions experienced by a co-artist who is a foreigner.

Over time, the colours gradually lighten until they reach white, reflecting the newfound hope in her life.

Endless Love

Inmate-artist: Choon Hiong, 47

“Endless Love” is an art piece that took inmate-artist Choon Hiong three weeks to complete.

He was inspired by his family – especially his mother and fiancée – as well as society as a whole.

“This artwork is also a form of contribution back to society as I wanted to express a better tomorrow in the future. Also, it’s a journey I wish to better with my loved ones,” he explained.

Eight locations in a month

The exhibition has been to five areas so far, namely Ang Mo Kio, Gardens by the Bay, Jurong East, Bishan and Holland Village.

Members of the public can catch these art pieces at the roving arts exhibition at the remaining three locations.

Bugis+

Date: Aug. 17 to 18

Time: 11am to 7pm

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Date: Aug. 24 and 25

Time: 11am to 7pm

Yellow Ribbon Prison Run End Point Carnival at Changi Prison Complex

Date: Sep. 1

Time: 8am to 2pm

The art pieces showcased in the exhibition, as well as many others that are featured in the online catalogue, are available for adoption.

The proceeds from the adoption will be directed to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, which supports the development and implementation of rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates, ex-offenders, and their families.

Apart from admiring the art pieces, visitors can also enjoy live music performances by the YRP Performing Arts Centre Alumni Band, and complimentary DIY art workshops over the weekends.

The band comprises ex-offenders who want to create a positive impact on those around them with the power of music.

To stay updated on the exhibition and activities, follow Yellow Ribbon Singapore on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This sponsored article brought to you by the Yellow Ribbon Project has inspired the writer to pick up crocheting again.

Top image courtesy of the Yellow Ribbon Project.