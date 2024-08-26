Roads closed in Marina Centre & Padang area from Sep. 18-24 for F1 night races

Roads in the Marina Bay area will be closed for seven days for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024.

The night races will take place over Sep. 20 to 22.

Similar to previous editions of the night race, road closures will be required to facilitate event preparations.

The affected roads will close from 12:01am on Sep. 18 for the set-up of race infrastructure, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Aug. 26.

All roads will be fully accessible by 5:30am on Sep. 24.

The race organiser will adopt a phased approach and progressively re-open affected roads after the race to ensure traffic access as soon as possible, said LTA.

Some roads will be opened at selected hours before race

To facilitate morning and evening peak-hour traffic, the following road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period.

Sep. 18 and 19, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

Towards Marina Boulevard

Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 20, from 5:30am to 10am

Towards Orchard Road

Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

Sep. 23 from 5.30am to 10am

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Sep. 23 from 5pm to 8:30pm

Towards Shenton Way

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/ Stamford Road

Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive

Towards Orchard Road

Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/ Stamford Road

Towards ECP (Changi Airport)

Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard

Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard

Towards Marina Boulevard

Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Access Marina Centre area via other roads

Cars can still access the Marina Centre area during the road closure period via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard or through a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard.

However, this is only applicable to the following timings:

Sep. 18, 19, 20 and 23

12am to 6am

10am to 5pm

10pm to 12am

Sep. 21 and 22

12am to 1pm

Sep. 24

12am to 5:30am

Buses and vehicles with W, X, and Y plates will not be allowed to pass.

Taxis and motorcycles can use the single-lane access at all times, except when the race is ongoing.

Mall car parks will remain open

Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open.

Public transport extended

Train services will be extended on race days from Sep. 20 to 22.

The last trains on the North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL) will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12:30am on Sep. 20 and 21, and 12:45am on Sep. 22.

Operating hours for other train lines will also be extended.

This does not include the Bukit Panjang LRT service and the Changi Airport service.

Some bus services connecting to MRT stations will also have extended operating hours.

Those who wish to go to the Marina Centre and Padang areas from Sep. 18 to 24 are strongly encouraged to take public transport.

