Deaths & injuries on S'pore roads on the rise in 1st half of 2024, many accidents involving elderly & motorcyclists

Stay safe.

Julia Yee | August 24, 2024, 03:00 PM

The number of traffic accident-related deaths has risen since the first half of 2023.

According to a police report dated Aug. 24, 2024, which depicted the overall traffic situation for January to June 2024, the number of deaths rose from 71 in the first half of 2023 to 73 in the first half of 2024, an increase of 2.8 per cent.

This was despite the number of road accidents decreasing.

The report also showed a drop in fatal accidents resulting from motorists running red lights, and a rise in fatal accidents resulting from drink-driving and speeding.

"Disproportionate number" of fatal accidents involving elderly and motorcyclists

The total number of injured persons and fatalities increased by 2.4 per cent — from 4,593 in the first half of 2023 to 4,702 in the first half of 2024.

Motorcyclists and elderly pedestrians were involved in a significant number of fatal traffic accidents in the first half of 2024.

61.6 per cent of fatalities involved motorcyclists and pillion riders.

The police attributed most motorcycle accidents to motorcyclists failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control, and changing lanes without being careful.

Meanwhile, elderly pedestrians made up 42.9 per cent of pedestrian fatalities.

The police also noted that 41.4 per cent of all elderly pedestrian accidents resulted from jaywalking.

More deaths from speeding and drink-driving

While less people got nabbed for running the red light in the first half of this year, speeding violations and drink-driving grew more frequent.

Speeding offences climbed from 53,906 to 77,773 — a 44.3 per cent increase — which the police attributed partly to better enforcement against speeding.

The number of speeding accidents that resulted in deaths jumped from 13 to 25.

The number of fatal drink-driving accidents also rose from eight to nine.

In light of the recent statistics, the police said they have "stepped up" their approach to keep roads safe.

Said approach involves a range of measures such as tightening enforcement and educating the public on road safety.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News and vincen282/TikTok

