Child's leg gets stuck in escalator at Rivervale Mall, rescued by SCDF

A child's right leg got stuck in an escalator at level 1 of Rivervale Mall on Aug. 29.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 4pm on the day, and that the child was freed using hydraulic equipment and conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

A photo of the incident was circulated on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

It showed multiple firemen and other emergency responders gathered around the escalator.

Another photo, put up by a second user in response to the initial post, showed what appeared to be one of the child's shoes stuck in the escalator.

Mothership has reached out to Rivervale Mall for more information.

Related stories

Left image via 小猴子他妈/Xiaohongshu, right image via Joshua Chan/Xiaohongshu