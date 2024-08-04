Back

Anti-immigrant rioters in UK clash with police following social media misinformation on deadly knife attack

It is reportedly the most widespread rioting in the country for 13 years.

Amber Tay | August 04, 2024, 10:23 PM

Anti-immigration protesters rioted in cities across the UK on the evening of Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, just a week after three young girls died following a knife attack at a yoga and dance class in the UK town of Southport on Jul. 29.

British cities—including Liverpool, Bristol, Hull, and Belfast—descended into chaos as protestors damaged properties, injured police, and fought opposing anti-racism groups.

Riots began after misinformation on social media

The riots began after misinformation on social media claimed that the suspect behind the knife attack was a radical Muslim migrant, Reuters reported.

Police said the suspect, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain.

However, violent anti-immigration and anti-Muslim protests continued, with rioters throwing chairs, flares, and bricks at the police.

Approximately 150 people carrying English flags chanted, “You’re not English anymore” in Leeds while opposing groups shouted “Nazi scum off our streets”, according to Al Jazeera.

Police officers attempted to calm the unrest and form barriers between rival protest groups, which led to two officers from Liverpool being hospitalised with suspected facial fractures.

In Sunderland, chief police superintendent Mark Hall said four injured police officers were taken to hospital and 12 people were arrested.

Hall also made a distinction between the rioters and protesters, saying: "This was not a protest. This was unforgivable violence and disorder."

Injuries from officers and people alike were also reported in cities that faced similar protests.

UK Prime Minister condemned the "far-right"

Newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the "far-right" for the wave of violence and backed police to take strong action, said Reuters.

Further protests are predicted to continue.

Reuters said the protests were the most widespread rioting in the UK for 13 years.

The last similar occurrence was in 2011 when thousands rioted for five nights after a black man was shot dead by the police in London.

