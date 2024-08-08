Bounce with bubbles & meet ‘National Day baby’ zebra shark at Resorts World Sentosa in Aug. 2024

Ding ding ding. It’s August.

This means that National Day and a three-day long weekend from Aug. 9 to 11 is just around the corner.

If you are looking for a place to celebrate Singapore’s 59th birthday and immerse in National Day festivities, especially with your little ones, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is the place to be.

Both Adventure Cove Waterpark and S.E.A. Aquarium will be running a series of National Day-themed events and promotions throughout August 2024.

Here are some highlights for your consideration.

Bubble Fiesta at Adventure Cove Waterpark

Dates: Now till Aug. 11

Tired of the heat but do not want to stay indoors for the upcoming long weekend?

Join Bubble Fiesta, where you can immerse yourself and interact with bubbles of various shapes and sizes across eight unique zones.

According to RWS, it is the largest waterpark bubble festival in Singapore.

De-stress by bouncing like a kid on the inflatables and making a splash as you dance to the beats played by the waterpark’s resident DJs.

For Singapore residents, tickets to Bubble Fiesta start at S$33, which also includes a one-day ticket to the waterpark and a Bubble Rainbow Twirler.

You can find out more about the festival and book your tickets here.

More activities at the waterpark

While you are at the waterpark, you can also check out the Rainbow Reef, where you can snorkel around and get up close to marine animals of varying hues and sizes, all in the “kaleidoscopic colours of over 20,000 reef inhabitants”.

For thrill-seekers, make sure to board the Riptide Rocket, which will take you on a series of “gravity-defying climbs, twists, and turns before adrenaline-pumping drops.”

Keen to try out these activities? Consider getting your one-day adult ticket to the waterpark by purchasing the Adventure Cove Waterpark National Yay! package, available from now to Aug. 31.

Through the limited-time package, you can receive your choice of nasi lemak, an Adventure Cove Waterpark towel, a S$5 F&B voucher, and a S$10 retail voucher along with your ticket at a bundle price of S$59.

You can book your tickets here. T&Cs apply.

National Day underwater flag presentation at S.E.A. Aquarium

Dates: Aug. 9, 10, 11

Time: 1:30pm

What can be a more fitting way to celebrate National Day at the aquarium than watching aquarists unveiling a massive Singapore flag underwater at the Open Ocean Habitat while the National Day theme songs play in the background?

Keen to catch the presentation? Be sure to arrive at the Open Ocean Habitat early.

In addition to grabbing the optimal spot to take photos for social media, you will also get to learn more about the animal residents from a free talk on the habitat happening from 1:15pm to 1:25pm.

Meet ‘National Day baby’ zebra shark

While you are at the aquarium, you can also meet Vanda, the Indo-Pacific leopard shark (more commonly known as zebra shark) born on Aug. 9, 2016, at Shipwreck Habitat.

Vanda, who is named after Singapore’s national flower, is also dubbed “a miracle baby” as she is believed to have been hatched through an asexual fertilisation process, known as parthenogenesis.

Zebra sharks like Vanda are currently listed as “endangered” globally on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List due to threats caused by human activities, such as overfishing and habitat loss.

S.E.A. Aquarium is currently seeking to contribute to re-establishing “healthy, genetically diverse, and self-sustaining populations of zebra sharks worldwide” as a member of Reshark, an international coalition to recover threatened sharks and rays globally, and an active contributor to its Stegostoma tigrinum Augmentation and Recovery (StAR) project.

Mascot meet-and-greet

Dates: Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays

Time: 12pm, 3pm, 4pm

Other than Vanda, you can also meet friendly manta mascots at the Ocean Dome on selected days.

Over the National Day long weekend, they will also be dressed in themed overlays — a great opportunity to snap a selfie of yourself (and your little ones).

S.E.A. Aquarium National Yay! package

The good news is that you can explore all the activities above and receive a locally inspired dish with “an elevated twist” by purchasing the S.E.A. Aquarium National Yay! package, which comes with a one-day adult ticket to the aquarium, for S$59.

You can choose one of three options: slow-cooked beef cheek claypot rice with foie gras, “Ang Kar” dry prawns noodles tossed with homemade sambal chilli, and wok-fried pork trotters rice vermicelli with black truffle emulsion.

You can book the package here from now till Aug. 31. T&Cs apply.

Happy birthday, Singapore.

This sponsored article by Resorts World Sentosa fills the writer’s heart with Kit Chan’s “Home”.

Top images via Resorts World Sentosa