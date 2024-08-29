M'sia's infamous bomoh visits KL sinkhole, sprinkles 'special water' to find missing victim

Malaysian shaman Ibrahim Mat Zin, better known as "Raja Bomoh", has offered his services to find the missing tourist who disappeared into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur.

Back in 2014, the infamous shaman became widely known after he conducted rituals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with two coconuts, a carpet and a walking stick to help him find the vanished Malaysian Airlines flight MH370.

Sprinkled "special water" on ground

On Aug. 28 (Wednesday), Ibrahim turned up at the site of the incident in Jalan Masjid India and performed a ritual, Malaysian media reported.

He was wearing sunglasses, a dark suit and a songkok, and was accompanied by an assistant.

Ibrahim was seen sprinkling "special water" on the ground, which he claimed had been taken from the bottom of a waterfall in Perak.

Did not bring coconuts this time

Ibrahim later told reporters that he needed to see the actual sinkhole to ensure the search was successful, but was denied access by the police, The New Straits Times reported.

"We want to help because it has been over five days and the victim has not been found", he said.

Only the slippers of missing 48-year-old Indian tourist Vijayalaksmi have been found since search and rescue operations started on Aug. 23.

When asked why he did not bring his coconuts and bamboo binoculars, Ibrahim explained he did not want to cause a stir.

"We just want to help and ensure that everyone is safe. We don't want anything untoward to occur," he said.

Summoned by mufti's office

The federal territories mufti’s office has since said that they will summon Ibrahim to give an explanation for his behaviour, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said on Aug. 29 that Ibrahim’s actions have caused public distress and misunderstanding about Islam among the community.

Ibrahim is currently being monitored by the mufti's office, according to Section 129 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Act (Federal Territories) 1997, due to his history of performing rituals.

In 2017, he famously performed a ritual to protect Malaysia from a North Korean nuclear attack, following the assassination of North Korea’s Supreme Leader’s brother, Kim Jong Nam, in Malaysia.

He also made headlines in March 2020 for performing a ritual to "cure" the world of Covid-19.

In April 2017, Ibrahim was charged in Syariah Court on charges of insulting Islam or causing people to have a negative perception of Islam.

Related articles:

Top image from Perak Press / Facebook