Back

US fried chicken chain Raising Cane's confirms it's not opening in S'pore

Sad.

Ilyda Chua | August 14, 2024, 03:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you've seen advertisements and publicity material announcing the debut of Raising Cane's in Singapore, sorry to disappoint: They are fake.

The American fried chicken restaurant has since confirmed in a statement that it currently has no plans of setting up shop here.

"As we expand across the world, we’re continually looking at global destinations and popular cities in which to open Raising Cane’s," a spokesperson told Mothership.

The statement added:

"We love the energy and excitement Raising Cane’s has garnered across Singapore, but don’t currently have plans to open restaurants there.

Any TikTok videos announcing Raising Cane’s coming to Singapore or mentioning specific opening dates and locations are fake and not from our verified Cane’s account, which is linked here."

A now-deleted TikTok video, which had garnered thousands of likes, claimed that the fried chicken franchise would open its first branch here in October 2024.

Another video, which is currently still up, professed the same but with a September 2024 opening date instead.

Popular in the U.S. due to its chicken fingers and criss-cut fries, Raising Cane's began its international expansion in 2015.

Fake videos announcing new outlets around the globe have recently emerged, such as one that went viral in Australia.

The announcements were later debunked.

If you're still hoping for American-style fried chicken though, Chick-fil-A has said it's likely to set up a store in Singapore.

It even hosted a pop-up back in June, to much fanfare.

If not, maybe go for some good old-fashioned KFC?

Top image from Raising Cane's/Instagram 

Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, who trained with tree branches, wins Olympics javelin gold at Paris, gets over S$2 million reward

He managed to secure proper javelins just before the Olympics.

August 14, 2024, 06:16 PM

S$20,000 raised in 4 days for medical bills of Da Bai, stray dog injured after alleged hit-&-run

Good job folks.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Body of man, 55, found in toilet of Yishun HDB flat, M'sian tenant forced to move overnight

A neighbour said the deceased had been living alone in the flat.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Heartwarming & proud to represent S'pore: Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee & shuttler Yeo Jia Min

On a side note, Gan said the viral Olympic chocolate muffin was "good" but not "great".

August 14, 2024, 05:50 PM

Bishan HDB maisonette with 4 bedrooms listed for S$1.88 million

Wow.

August 14, 2024, 05:42 PM

M'sia woman moving house rents lorry to bring her 100 cats along

No cats left behind.

August 14, 2024, 05:24 PM

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin removed from office for breaching ethics over cabinet appointment

He was removed from the position after less than a year in power.

August 14, 2024, 05:12 PM

Coroner rules puzzling death of woman, 33, at Cove LRT station in Punggol an accident

The coroner found no evidence of foul play or mental illness.

August 14, 2024, 04:54 PM

Female driver, 51, trapped under car after 2 cars involved in MCE tunnel collision

A 62-year-old male driver was arrested.

August 14, 2024, 04:21 PM

'Give yourself a shot': S'pore Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder to aspiring S'porean athletes

"Trust me, you will surprise yourself," he added.

August 14, 2024, 03:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.