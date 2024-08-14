US fried chicken chain Raising Cane's confirms it's not opening in S'pore

If you've seen advertisements and publicity material announcing the debut of Raising Cane's in Singapore, sorry to disappoint: They are fake.

The American fried chicken restaurant has since confirmed in a statement that it currently has no plans of setting up shop here.

"As we expand across the world, we’re continually looking at global destinations and popular cities in which to open Raising Cane’s," a spokesperson told Mothership.

The statement added:

"We love the energy and excitement Raising Cane’s has garnered across Singapore, but don’t currently have plans to open restaurants there. Any TikTok videos announcing Raising Cane’s coming to Singapore or mentioning specific opening dates and locations are fake and not from our verified Cane’s account, which is linked here."

A now-deleted TikTok video, which had garnered thousands of likes, claimed that the fried chicken franchise would open its first branch here in October 2024.

Another video, which is currently still up, professed the same but with a September 2024 opening date instead.

Popular in the U.S. due to its chicken fingers and criss-cut fries, Raising Cane's began its international expansion in 2015.

Fake videos announcing new outlets around the globe have recently emerged, such as one that went viral in Australia.

The announcements were later debunked.

If you're still hoping for American-style fried chicken though, Chick-fil-A has said it's likely to set up a store in Singapore.

It even hosted a pop-up back in June, to much fanfare.

If not, maybe go for some good old-fashioned KFC?

Top image from Raising Cane's/Instagram