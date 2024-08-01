Back

Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Aug. 2024

Please, please, please.

Winnie Li | August 01, 2024, 06:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Tired of the heat? Good news is headed your way.

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first half of August 2024, according to an Aug. 1 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

On one or two mornings, the Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of the month is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Warm days & nights

While the rain will bring some respite in the first half of August 2024, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, and the temperature may stay above 28°C.

18-day dry spell in July 2024

Singapore, as well as the surrounding region, experienced dry weather in the second half of July 2024.

Specifically, the little red dot experienced a dry spell of 18 days between Jul. 13 and 30, which was brought to an end by thundery showers on Jul. 31.

A dry spell is defined as a period of at least 15 consecutive days with daily total rainfall of less than 1 mm, averaged over islandwide stations with long-term records.

The last recorded dry spell in Singapore was in 2019, which lasted 17 days from Jul. 31 to Aug. 16.

With little rainfall from around mid-July 2024, the second fortnight of the month was also hot, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32.8°C and 35.2°C.

Nights were also warm, with daily minimum temperatures staying above 28°C over most parts of Singapore.

Top image via Canva

5 shops at Lucky Plaza found selling 400 packets of food from unlicensed sources: SFA

Enforcement action will be taken against the shop operators.

August 01, 2024, 06:21 PM

Paris Olympics: Canadian triathlete vomits after swimming in River Seine

Bleaurgh.

August 01, 2024, 06:12 PM

M'sian man finds 2 shirtless men with his 2 domestic workers in their room with his baby

His baby was sleeping in the same room.

August 01, 2024, 05:57 PM

MND issues correction direction to propery agent for false statements about Ethnic Integration Policy

MND pointed out that the property agent benefited from the Ethnic Integration Policy.

August 01, 2024, 05:22 PM

American gymnast rips off glasses like Clark Kent & secures first medal for US in 16 years

Sleeper agent.

August 01, 2024, 04:42 PM

Turkish Olympic shooter, 51, wins silver with hand in pocket & no fancy gear

Main character energy.

August 01, 2024, 04:06 PM

S'porean man, 70, gropes taxi driver's private parts in road rage altercation

No chill.

August 01, 2024, 03:31 PM

Mister Donut & Ya Kun Kaya Toast collaborate to launch kaya & kopi-flavoured doughnuts

Shiok.

August 01, 2024, 02:57 PM

Results for Pope Francis' S'pore mass ticket ballot out on Aug. 5

Results can be checked via the myCatholicSG website.

August 01, 2024, 02:46 PM

Construction of Jurong Lake District MRT station to start in 4th quarter of 2024

It would be ready in 2032 as part of six new stations forming Phase 2 of the Cross Island Line.

August 01, 2024, 02:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.