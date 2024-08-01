Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Aug. 2024

Tired of the heat? Good news is headed your way.

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first half of August 2024, according to an Aug. 1 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

On one or two mornings, the Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of the month is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Warm days & nights

While the rain will bring some respite in the first half of August 2024, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

A few nights may also be warm and humid, and the temperature may stay above 28°C.

18-day dry spell in July 2024

Singapore, as well as the surrounding region, experienced dry weather in the second half of July 2024.

Specifically, the little red dot experienced a dry spell of 18 days between Jul. 13 and 30, which was brought to an end by thundery showers on Jul. 31.

A dry spell is defined as a period of at least 15 consecutive days with daily total rainfall of less than 1 mm, averaged over islandwide stations with long-term records.

The last recorded dry spell in Singapore was in 2019, which lasted 17 days from Jul. 31 to Aug. 16.

With little rainfall from around mid-July 2024, the second fortnight of the month was also hot, with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32.8°C and 35.2°C.

Nights were also warm, with daily minimum temperatures staying above 28°C over most parts of Singapore.

