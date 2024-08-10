Motorcyclists & pillion riders can use QR code clearance at S'pore land checkpoints from Aug. 15

From Aug. 15, motorcyclists and pillion riders arriving and departing Singapore via Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints can use QR codes to clear immigration.

Previously, the QR code immigration clearance was only available to travellers arriving and departing Singapore by car and bus drivers via both land checkpoints.

The news was announced by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post dated Aug. 7, 2024.

QR code clearance

The QR code system was launched to facilitate faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Instead of handing ICA officers their passports at the car counter, travellers would only need to scan a single QR code for all travellers in the car.

The QR code should be generated before arriving at the checkpoint.

ICA previously mentioned it intends to extend the QR code clearance to other clearance zones, such as lorries, at the land checkpoints.

While the clearance can be done swiftly with a QR code, travellers should still bring along their passports for verification purpose at the Malaysia's checkpoints, ICA reminded.

Other reminders include the same group QR code can be used for multiple trips if the same number of travellers with the same passport details are travelling together. Foreign visitors are also reminded to submit their Singapore Arrival Card within three days (inclusive of the day of arrival) before arriving in Singapore.

If you have more questions about the QR code clearance, you can read more here.

Top photos via ICA website & Facebook