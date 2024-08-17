Punggol residents call police on teens who allegedly spat at people from multistorey car park, climbed tree, kicked lift & scared woman

Several residents in Punggol have had it with a group of teenage boys disturbing the peace.

The boys' antics have apparently been going on for over a year, and involved them climbing trees and going to the top floor of the multistorey car park to spit at passersby below, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The last straw was when they kicked a lift door and scared a woman inside.

Scared a woman

The incident occurred on Aug. 10, near Block 226A Sumang Lane.

The woman said she had taken the lift with four teenagers.

After they exited the lift on the second floor, they kicked it before it closed — an act which frightened her.

"They kicked the lift hard and it made a loud noise," she said.

"When the lift went to the third floor, its door opened. I was scared and I quickly got out of the lift. Many residents went to see what had happened."

She remarked that it was fortunate that her young children were not with her then, and that she did not get trapped in the lift.

Upon hearing of the incident, her husband became incensed, and the two decided to confront the teenagers.

Confrontation

On Aug. 13, the husband happened to chance upon one of the teenagers who was apparently involved.

Shin Min reported that the boy tried to run away when the man approached him, causing him to fall and scrape his knee.

The husband had apparently chased the boy and grabbed at his clothes.

The man's wife said: "If he didn't do that, how could we have caught and talked to him?"

The altercation eventually escalated to a heated dispute between the residents and the teenagers, with the latter's parents also arriving at the scene to defend their children.

The police were apparently called in by someone from the residents' committee in the estate.

A reporter on the ground observed that a boy was sitting on a stretcher, with his right knee bandaged.

Police involved

Shin Min reported that this was not the first time the teens caused such a ruckus.

They had also played football and rode scooters at the top floor of a multi-storey car park in July 2024.

"We've had enough," a resident said.

Residents shared that not all of the boys lived in the area.

And they have evidence of their disruptive behaviour.

The teens were caught on camera congregating at the top floor of a multistorey car park and aiming their spit on passerby below.

One teen was also seen climbing a tree in the community garden.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an alleged dispute at Block 226A Sumang Lane on Aug. 13 at about 6:45pm.

A 12-year-old boy sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man is assisting in investigations for criminal force against a person under 14.

Police investigations are ongoing.

