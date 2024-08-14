Coroner rules puzzling death of woman, 33, at Cove LRT station in Punggol an accident

The death of a woman, who fell off the platform at an LRT station in Punggol and was run over by an LRT train, has been ruled an accidental fall by the coroner.

Wong Soon Heng, 33, a Malaysian and permanent resident, was found dead on the tracks of Cove LRT station on the Punggol East LRT loop on Mar. 23, 2023.

A previous coroner's inquiry hearing revealed that Wong had disembarked at the station and was seen moving quickly to the opposite platform before falling onto the tracks.

According to the coroner's inquiry findings dated Aug. 8, the state coroner said it was not possible to determine why Wong ended up walking and then running towards the gap of the platform, The Straits Times reported.

However, he determined that no one around her had "pushed or caused her to move in the manner that she did".

No evidence of mental illness

The coroner further added that there was no evidence that Wong had wanted to take her own life and no records to show that she suffered from any significant chronic medical condition or mental illness.

While she had drunk wine during her dinner that evening, a doctor found that her body had a low concentration of ethanol that did not cause or contribute to her death.

The coroner stated:

“I found that having exited the (train), Madam Wong’s movement was unusual. She did not appear to turn right to walk down the stairs from the platform to the gantry level. Instead, she continued to walk across the platform towards the side of the platform for LRT trains travelling in the direction of Punggol LRT.”

Fellow commuter heard her fall

A male passenger told investigators that he heard a “yelp and a thud sound” when he was walking down the stairs.

However, he did not hear any cries for help or sound of anyone in pain and had assumed that someone had dropped a suitcase.

He looked through the platform glass barriers gap out of curiosity and saw Wong lying face up on the track with her eyes opened but she was “frozen still”.

Before he could react, a train ran over her.

He then alerted the police.

Husband said she was physically and mentally well

Wong married her husband in October 2020 and gave birth to their son on Feb. 24, 2022, ST reported.

The couple met in 2017, it was previously disclosed at a coroner's hearing.

Her husband said that she was "physically and mentally well" after giving birth.

He noted she had no history of fainting or dizziness and had been happy about a new accounting job she secured that allowed her to spend more time with her son.

Wong had started at the new company just 10 days prior to her death.

On that fateful day, Wong had dinner with her new colleagues until around 9pm before returning to her office near Clarke Quay to retrieve her laptop to go home.

The previous hearing revealed that Wong had also told her superior before parting ways, "See you on Monday."

Related articles

Top photos from Google Maps and Alvin Philemon