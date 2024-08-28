Back

Charred body of man, 44, found after blaze outside Potong Pasir flat

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Daniel Seow | August 28, 2024, 11:28 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

UPDATE on Aug. 28 at 1:50pm: The article has been updated with a statement from the Singapore Police Force.

The body of a 44-year-old man was found in a Potong Pasir Housing and Development Board (HDB) block following a fire on Aug. 28 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire outside a residential unit at Block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at around 6:45am.

The fire was extinguished by members of the public using a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival.

Resident heard two shouts around 6am

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a man's charred body was found outside a unit.

The police was observed to have cordoned off a corner unit on the eighth floor for investigation, Zaobao reported.

Image from Lianhe Zaobao.

A resident told Zaobao that she heard two shouts at around 6am.

The voices sounded like they were in extreme pain, but they did not call for help.

"My room is near the corridor, so I could hear it clearly. I thought a funeral was being held on the ground floor of the block, and someone was crying from grief," she said.

The resident added that a woman in her 60s lived in the affected unit, along with a man in his 30s, who was said to be her nephew.

Cause of the fire under investigation: SCDF

Police confirmed with Mothership that a 44-year-old man was found lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao

Hezbollah's exchange of missile strikes with Israel could result in an even more unstable Middle East

Hezbollah, once seen as an Iranian proxy, has become "an almost equal partner".

August 28, 2024, 01:09 PM

Car rear-ends garbage truck at Somerset

Its bonnet was badly crumpled.

August 28, 2024, 12:56 PM

80% of Forest City's commercial units in Johor sold within 1 hour of sales gallery launch

More than 60 per cent of the commercial unit buyers were local Malaysians and Singaporeans.

August 28, 2024, 11:40 AM

Indian celebrity chef Varun Inamdar opens restaurant at Orchard

The chef has a million followers on Instagram.

August 28, 2024, 10:21 AM

Amazon S'pore raising Prime membership price from S$2.99 to S$4.99 per month

Amazon Singapore has launched a new annual S$49.90 subscription plan in lieu of paying S$4.99 per month.

August 28, 2024, 10:15 AM

McDonald's S'pore to launch Sweet BBQ McSpicy burgers on Aug. 29, 2024

Spicing up big time.

August 28, 2024, 09:19 AM

Bomb detonation in Johor triggers landslide, 2 policemen in ICU

They had been carrying out bomb disposal duties.

August 28, 2024, 09:08 AM

Man, 41, falls from Yishun block 9th floor ledge onto air pack, gets sent to hospital

The man fell onto the safety life air pack as it was being inflated.

August 28, 2024, 02:43 AM

Woman, 42, arrested in Bukit Batok for alleged import & sale of fake apparel, clothes worth over S$142,000 seized

Investigations are ongoing.

August 27, 2024, 10:58 PM

SIA flights between S'pore & Osaka cancelled due to typhoon approaching Japan

Flights to and from the Kansai International Airport on Aug. 28 are affected.

August 27, 2024, 10:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.