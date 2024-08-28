Charred body of man, 44, found after blaze outside Potong Pasir flat

UPDATE on Aug. 28 at 1:50pm: The article has been updated with a statement from the Singapore Police Force.

The body of a 44-year-old man was found in a Potong Pasir Housing and Development Board (HDB) block following a fire on Aug. 28 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire outside a residential unit at Block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 at around 6:45am.

The fire was extinguished by members of the public using a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival.

Resident heard two shouts around 6am

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a man's charred body was found outside a unit.

The police was observed to have cordoned off a corner unit on the eighth floor for investigation, Zaobao reported.

A resident told Zaobao that she heard two shouts at around 6am.

The voices sounded like they were in extreme pain, but they did not call for help.

"My room is near the corridor, so I could hear it clearly. I thought a funeral was being held on the ground floor of the block, and someone was crying from grief," she said.

The resident added that a woman in her 60s lived in the affected unit, along with a man in his 30s, who was said to be her nephew.

Cause of the fire under investigation: SCDF

Police confirmed with Mothership that a 44-year-old man was found lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

