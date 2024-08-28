Popular Hainanese coffee stall with long queues in KL opens pop-up at Somerset till Sep. 2, 2024

Popular Hainanese coffee stall Choon Kee Hainanese Coffee is having a pop-up at Great Nanyang's Somerset outlet.
The pop-up will be there till 2. Sep, 2024.
One-of-a-kind coffee and tea
Here's what we tried:
Choon Kee's duck egg kaya toast ($2.70++)
Made using Choon Kee's kaya paired with a thick slab of butter and crispy toast, this toast leaft a strong aftertaste.
Barley Series
These drinks deliver a thick and creamy texture with a hint of maltiness.
Choon Kee Special Series
If you prefer a richer flavour, these drinks are for you.
These beverages are less sweet compared to others on the menu.
Choon Kee Mojito Series (S$6.80++)
Imagine the taste of Himalayan Salt Candy in beverage form.
Choon Kee Hainanese Coffee pop-up at Great Nanyang
Address: 111 Somerset, 111 Someset Road, #01-09, Singpaore 238164
Operating hours: Till Sep. 2, 11am to 8:30pm
This was a media preview at Great Nanyang.
Top image by Charlize Kon.
