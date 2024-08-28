Popular Hainanese coffee stall with long queues in KL opens pop-up at Somerset till Sep. 2, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Popular Hainanese coffee stall Choon Kee Hainanese Coffee is having a pop-up at Great Nanyang's Somerset outlet.

The pop-up will be there till 2. Sep, 2024.

One-of-a-kind coffee and tea

Founded in 1955 in Taiping, Malaysia, the coffee brand began as a roadside stall and gained popularity for its unique beverages, resulting in long queues at their Kuala Lumpur (KL) bazaars. They are known for their unique beverage creations, such as the signature Barley and Teh series and the Haikou Breeze — a Himalayan Salt Sweet-inspired mojito.

Here's what we tried:

Choon Kee's duck egg kaya toast ($2.70++)

Made using Choon Kee's kaya paired with a thick slab of butter and crispy toast, this toast leaft a strong aftertaste.

Barley Series

These drinks deliver a thick and creamy texture with a hint of maltiness.

Choon Kee Special Series

If you prefer a richer flavour, these drinks are for you.

These beverages are less sweet compared to others on the menu.

Choon Kee Mojito Series (S$6.80++)

Imagine the taste of Himalayan Salt Candy in beverage form.

Choon Kee Hainanese Coffee pop-up at Great Nanyang

Address: 111 Somerset, 111 Someset Road, #01-09, Singpaore 238164

Operating hours: Till Sep. 2, 11am to 8:30pm

This was a media preview at Great Nanyang.

Top image by Charlize Kon.