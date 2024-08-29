Back

Popular Californian coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee launches 1st store in S'pore

This marks the brand's first foray into Southeast Asia.

Charlize Kon | August 29, 2024, 11:08 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Blue Bottle Coffee, a popular Californian speciality coffee chain, has opened its first store in Singapore.

They are known for their artisanal brews, quality coffee equipment and roasted coffee beans.

The newly opened merchandise shop is situated within Lumine’s new global flagship store at Raffles City, featuring a dedicated retail section for the cafe.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Bottle Coffee Singapore (@bluebottlesingapore)

Currently, the store focuses exclusively on selling Blue Bottle Coffee’s merchandise and packaged goods.

Despite having no drinks available as of now, there are plans to transform this retail space into a dine-in cafe in the future.

Check out some of their merchandise and packaged goods:

Blue Bottle Coffee Commuter Cup with Straw (S$55) / Go Bottle (S$79)

Blue Bottle Coffee Commuter Cup w Straw and Go Bottle Photo by Livia Soh.

Stone Mug Set (S$68)

Stone Mug Set Photo by Livia Soh.

Singapore Tote (S$39)

Singapore Tote Photo by Livia Soh.

Craft Instant Espresso Single Serve (S$24)

Craft Instant Espresso Single Serve Photo by Livia Soh.

Craft Nola Instant Single Serve (S$24)

Craft Nola Instant Single Serve Photo by Livia Soh.

Craft Instant Espresso Multiserve Jar (S$51)

Craft Instant Espresso Multiserve Jar Photo by Livia Soh.

Craft Matcha Tin (S$51)

Craft Matcha Tin Photo by Livia Soh.

Blue Bottle Coffee at Lumine

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, Raffles City Shopping Centre, #01-01, Singapore 179103.

Operating hours: 10am-10pm, daily.

Top images via Livia Soh.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Softshell turtle, likely a vulnerable species, wanders onto Jurong East footpath & gets removed by public

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the director-general.

August 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov banned from leaving France, investigated for app's criminal activity due to lack of moderation

French prosecutors said that the app's lack of moderation allowed offences such as drug trafficking and the sharing of child sexual abuse images to go undetected.

August 29, 2024, 10:45 AM

S'pore Red Cross pledges S$50,000 in relief efforts to help Laos amid severe flooding, landslides

If needed, Singapore may also deploy volunteers to assist with relief efforts.

August 29, 2024, 10:29 AM

Man allegedly picks up lost car keys at Punggol HDB car park, unlocks car & drives off, later arrested

Two men were arrested.

August 29, 2024, 09:42 AM

M'sian navy diver dies during salvage ops of naval vessel that sunk 50km from S'pore

He is believed to have drowned while installing floats at the site.

August 29, 2024, 12:47 AM

Taeil removed from K-pop group NCT due to sexual crimes allegations

He is currently "fully cooperating with police investigations," said SM Entertainment.

August 29, 2024, 12:17 AM

Woman, 33, arrested after she allegedly tried to grab ICA officer's firearm at Woodlands Checkpoint

She will be charged with attempted unlawful possession of firearms on Aug. 29.

August 29, 2024, 12:06 AM

Brown turtle, possibly from vulnerable species, wanders onto Jurong East footpath & later removed by member of public

Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to keep and take any wildlife without the written approval of the Director-General.

August 28, 2024, 10:57 PM

Sprinkler accidentally triggered at Capitol S’pore, tenant facing up to S$80,000 of damages

A tenant said that the sprinklers had gone off twice that day.

August 28, 2024, 07:41 PM

MBS bans veteran ex-employee, now working for RWS, for allegedly poaching high-rollers

Issued a persona non grata notice.

August 28, 2024, 06:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.