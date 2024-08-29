Popular Californian coffee chain Blue Bottle Coffee launches 1st store in S'pore

Blue Bottle Coffee, a popular Californian speciality coffee chain, has opened its first store in Singapore.

They are known for their artisanal brews, quality coffee equipment and roasted coffee beans.

The newly opened merchandise shop is situated within Lumine’s new global flagship store at Raffles City, featuring a dedicated retail section for the cafe.

Currently, the store focuses exclusively on selling Blue Bottle Coffee’s merchandise and packaged goods.

Despite having no drinks available as of now, there are plans to transform this retail space into a dine-in cafe in the future.

Check out some of their merchandise and packaged goods:

Blue Bottle Coffee Commuter Cup with Straw (S$55) / Go Bottle (S$79)

Stone Mug Set (S$68)

Singapore Tote (S$39)

Craft Instant Espresso Single Serve (S$24)

Craft Nola Instant Single Serve (S$24)

Craft Instant Espresso Multiserve Jar (S$51)

Craft Matcha Tin (S$51)

Blue Bottle Coffee at Lumine

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, Raffles City Shopping Centre, #01-01, Singapore 179103.

Operating hours: 10am-10pm, daily.

Top images via Livia Soh.