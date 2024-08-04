Back

'6 out of 10' who balloted for Pope Francis mass at National Stadium likely to get a seat

An extra 6,000 seats were added to the second ballot.

Ruth Chai | August 04, 2024, 06:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

At least "six out of ten" Catholics who registered for Pope Francis' mass at the National Stadium are likely to get a seat, said Lawrence Chan, head of the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Ticketing Subcommittee.

The balloting exercise, for more than 40,000 tickets, began on Jun. 24 and ended on Jul. 31.

Those who have balloted for a ticket to Pope Francis' mass at the National Stadium on Sep. 12, 2024, will find out if they were successful on Aug. 5.

Those who were successful will receive their tickets via myCatholicSG only from Sep. 1, 2024.

For those unsuccessful in snagging a ticket, there will be a second balloting exercise for which they are automatically qualified.

Additional 6,000 seats

Stadium officials have also carved out an additional 6,000 seats due to overwhelming demand, which will be included during the second round of balloting, reported Catholic News, the official newspaper of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

The new seats have limited views of the altar, but participants will be able to watch the proceedings via broadcast on large video screens.

Results of the second ballot will be released on Aug. 19.

Giving up tickets

Those who have successfully obtained tickets but are unable to go for the mass can give up their tickets before Aug. 18.

This ensures that other can obtain tickets through the second ballot.

To return a ticket, one can log into myCatholicSG and reject their ticket.

Returned tickets cannot be reclaimed.

Details

Details of the mass programme are available online at the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 website.

Security and bag checks commence at 12:30pm, while the stadium gates will open at 1pm.

The website states that all must be seated by 3:30pm.

The Pope's arrival at the National Stadium is scheduled at 4:30pm.

The Holy Mass will begin at 5:15pm, and the event will end at 7:30pm.

Related stories

Top photo via Ágatha Depiné/Unsplash

S'porean sprinter Shanti Pereira, 27, finishes in 8th place in Olympics women's 200m heats

She came in eighth in her heats with a timing of 23.21 seconds.

August 04, 2024, 05:35 PM

North Korea hit by floods, Kim Jong Un rejects South Korea aid but welcomes Russia's help

North Korea's President Kim Jong Un expressed "sincere thanks" for Russia's concern.

August 04, 2024, 04:43 PM

Ong Ye Kung to attend 16th Asean Health Ministers' Meeting in Laos from Aug. 5-9

The theme for this year’s meeting is "Transforming ASEAN Health Development in a New Context".

August 04, 2024, 04:05 PM

Cat stuck in Yishun Northpoint City mall rescued after 3 days

Still got 9 lives.

August 04, 2024, 03:42 PM

Man points out thrown-away NDP goodie bags in rubbish bins near Padang, committee says they likely have defects

Around four to five trash bins worth of NDP goodie bags were thrown away, the reader estimated.

August 04, 2024, 03:15 PM

St Lucia sprinter Julien Alfred, 23, clinches 1st ever Olympic medal & 1st gold for country of under 200,000

The results shocked fans and spectators alike who expected U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 24, to be first.

August 04, 2024, 02:02 PM

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris unless Fox News hosts

Trump has previously agreed to a presidential debate on Sep. 10, hosted by ABC News, before U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

August 04, 2024, 12:37 PM

French pole vaulter misses out on Olympic medal as his manhood knocks down crossbar mid-jump

It was his only event.

August 04, 2024, 11:27 AM

Man, 56, found dead at Blk 297 Compassvale Street

The police do not suspect foul play.

August 04, 2024, 10:49 AM

Comment: Housework, often taken for granted in S'pore, should be valued in dollars. Here's how it'd help us.

Housework is work.

August 04, 2024, 09:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.