'6 out of 10' who balloted for Pope Francis mass at National Stadium likely to get a seat

At least "six out of ten" Catholics who registered for Pope Francis' mass at the National Stadium are likely to get a seat, said Lawrence Chan, head of the Pope Francis Singapore 2024 Ticketing Subcommittee.

The balloting exercise, for more than 40,000 tickets, began on Jun. 24 and ended on Jul. 31.

Those who have balloted for a ticket to Pope Francis' mass at the National Stadium on Sep. 12, 2024, will find out if they were successful on Aug. 5.

Those who were successful will receive their tickets via myCatholicSG only from Sep. 1, 2024.

For those unsuccessful in snagging a ticket, there will be a second balloting exercise for which they are automatically qualified.

Additional 6,000 seats

Stadium officials have also carved out an additional 6,000 seats due to overwhelming demand, which will be included during the second round of balloting, reported Catholic News, the official newspaper of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

The new seats have limited views of the altar, but participants will be able to watch the proceedings via broadcast on large video screens.

Results of the second ballot will be released on Aug. 19.

Giving up tickets

Those who have successfully obtained tickets but are unable to go for the mass can give up their tickets before Aug. 18.

This ensures that other can obtain tickets through the second ballot.

To return a ticket, one can log into myCatholicSG and reject their ticket.

Returned tickets cannot be reclaimed.

Details

Details of the mass programme are available online at the official Pope Francis Singapore 2024 website.

Security and bag checks commence at 12:30pm, while the stadium gates will open at 1pm.

The website states that all must be seated by 3:30pm.

The Pope's arrival at the National Stadium is scheduled at 4:30pm.

The Holy Mass will begin at 5:15pm, and the event will end at 7:30pm.

