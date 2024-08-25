Policy changes announced at NDR 'bold but necessary' to refresh S'pore social compact: SM Lee

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called the policy changes announced during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally (NDR) speech "bold but necessary" to refresh Singapore's social compact.

SM Lee noted that Singaporeans would also need to "change our own attitudes, and societal attitudes", and urged Singaporeans to give PM Wong his support as Singaporeans work together towards realising this shared vision.

SM Lee was speaking at the Teck Ghee National Day celebration dinner on Aug. 24.

In addition, SM Lee spoke about the improvements and estate upgrades in the Ang Mo Kio area.

Refresh social compact

SM Lee recapped some of the main points spoken at PM Wong's maiden NDR, noting the areas where Singaporeans can expect significant changes.

SM Lee highlighted the new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme to help the involuntarily unemployed and the new SkillsFuture Mid-Career Training Allowance to provide financial assistance and support Singaporeans in their mid-career as they undergo training.

He also reiterated the new Housing and Development Board (HDB) framework for Build-to-Order flats and HDB's plan to build more elder-friendly community care apartments.

SM Lee also touched on the measures to continue creating a family-friendly environment in Singapore, mainly the enhanced parental leave provisions and making preschool education more affordable.

"There are bold but necessary policy changes to refresh our social compact. Alone, they will not be enough to see us through this turbulent period in the world. We also need to change our own attitudes, and societal attitudes – workers to embrace upskilling and change, employers to take it upon themselves to support families with young kids."

SM Lee assured that the government would be by Singaporeans' side "all the way" to give them "the best possible environment to grow up in, to give [them] the opportunities to pursue [their] aspirations, the jobs to advance [their] careers and the community to age well in".

Improvements in Ang Mo Kio

SM Lee also shared updates on the improvements in the Ang Mo Kio area.

The Ang Mo Kio town centre was recently renovated, and the hawker centre and market at Blk 226 should be completed by the end of 2024.

In addition, he brought up the issue of safety for pedestrians and the implementation of a pedestrian-friendly street at Ang Mo Kio Street 31.

79 HDB flats have undergone the Home Improvement Programme (HIP), and only one flat (Blk 317) remains at Ang Mo Kio Street 31 before the whole neighbourhood is completed.

SM Lee concluded that "as a nation, we can be very proud of how far we have come".

Top photos via MDDI/Betty Chua