Police investigating man, 23, behind 'SG 59 PORN' decor, & allegedly same person who filmed TikTok

A 23-year-old man is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a case of mischief involving a National Day display at Block 404 Pandan Gardens.

He allegedly damaged and rearranged the floral decorations to form another word, the police said in an Aug. 10 press release.

Mothership understands that this is the same incident in which a white heart with the words "SG 59 PGRN" — where "PGRN" stands for "Pandan Gardens Residents' Network" — was changed to spell "PORN" instead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man who allegedly committed the mischief was also the one who purportedly filmed and posted the TikTok video, the police said.

Prank or vandalism?

The person who posted the TikTok video, whose display name was Kevin Singh, previously told Mothership that he had come across the National Day decor with a friend on Aug. 3.

He said that it "looked like someone played with it", and that he and his friend fixed it afterwards.

The Friends of Ayer Rajah Facebook page subsequently posted on Aug. 6 about the "recent vandalism" of the decorations.

"The hard work and effort put in by the Pandan Gardens Residents’ Network and residents have been marred by this distasteful act," the post said, adding that they had made a police report.

In the news release, the police confirmed that a report was made on Aug. 6, and that investigations are ongoing.

Officers from Clementi Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man behind the offence on the day after the report was made.

"The police have zero tolerance for such inconsiderate acts and will not hesitate to take firm actions against individuals who seek to damage public decorations or displays that symbolise our national spirit," the statement said.

For mischief, he could be imprisoned for up to two years, fined, or both.

