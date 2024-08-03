S'pore police identified & arrested teenagers involved in bullying incidents at ITE College Central

Warning: This article contains descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

The Singapore police have identified and arrested the teenagers who were involved in separate bullying incidents at ITE College Central.

Earlier this week, videos showing youths kicking, slapping, and punching the victims in front of a crowd of onlookers began circulating widely on social media.

One video also showed students resorting to humiliating their peers by forcing a boy to kneel down and kiss the shoes of another student while being kicked and slapped.

Police investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they are aware of the videos circulating on social media platforms and confirmed that reports were lodged.

The police added they are looking into possible offences of rioting, unlawful assembly, and voluntarily causing hurt committed by the teenagers involved.

"The police take a serious view of such acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will not hesitate to take action and deal with the offenders in accordance with the law," the statement read.

Police investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

ITE College Central also investigating

In a statement to Mothership on Aug. 2, ITE College Central principal Suresh Natarajan said the school is also aware of the videos as well as the bullying incidents and is investigating.

He added that the college "takes a serious view" on bullying and "will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against students" found in breach of the college's code of conduct.

The principal also urged students who witness such incidents to report the matter to their lecturers "immediately".

"We will also reach out to the victims and their family members to extend our support," the statement read.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top images via Layla Ismail/Facebook