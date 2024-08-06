Back

Inattentive PMA rider in Katong crashes into back of car with mouth wide open

He looked up and noticed he could not stop in time.

Belmont Lay | August 06, 2024, 01:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A personal mobility aid (PMA) user crashed his ride into the back of a car after he failed to pay attention for a split second while riding along Mountbatten Road.

The incident was caught on the rear camera of the vehicle the PMA rider hit.

Footage of it was shared online.

What video showed

As seen in the clip, the PMA rider was stationary on the left-most lane waiting to proceed forward with the other vehicles.

After moving off, the PMA rider looked back over his left shoulder apparently to check his blind spot, but neglected to observe the traffic head of him.

At that time, the PMA rider was apparently trying to overtake a power-assisted bicycle rider to his left, and had wanted to filter right to ride past the two-wheeler.

However, when the car braked hard, the PMA failed to notice it had stopped completely and rode into the rear of the vehicle.

The video showed the PMA rider's expression when he realised he could not stop in time.

He rode into the back of the car with his mouth agape.

Following the impact, the PMA rider slid off the device and fell to the road.

He got up and gesticulated at the car.

The caption on the video claimed the car driver is seeking out eyewitnesses.

The caption said: "I am looking for advice and any other witnesses to kindly help me out."

"It would be great if the motorbike rider on Amber Road could help me make my case stronger in this current world."

Top image from SG Road Vigilante

2 in 5 S’porean youths, aged 17-24, have never been in a relationship: Survey

A study.

August 06, 2024, 01:46 PM

'Do you not know how to drive?': 2 men walking on Victoria Park Rd spew expletives at driver, thump his car

Another road kerfuffle.

August 06, 2024, 12:32 PM

Serial stalker, 48, slept in S'pore cafe at least 5 times despite warning from police

He was sentenced to 12 days in jail.

August 06, 2024, 12:08 PM

S’porean mum of 4 with only N-level cert overcame naysayers to return to workforce after 6-year hiatus

Restart, rebuild and re-integrate.

August 06, 2024, 12:01 PM

S'pore kitefoiler Max Maeder finishes 3rd in 2nd day of Paris Olympics Men's Kite, joint top in rankings

He finished with 11 points and in the joint top position.

August 06, 2024, 11:54 AM

Olympics: S'porean sailor Ryan Lo, 27, misses next round after finishing 25th in men’s dinghy

Proud of him.

August 06, 2024, 11:48 AM

Michael Phelps on Joseph Schooling retiring: 'Fun to see him be able to retire when he wanted to'

Stud.

August 06, 2024, 11:18 AM

S'pore needs to be open, but maintain 'shared overlapping values': Vivian Balakrishnan

The foreign minister was speaking at the National University of Singapore Student's Union's 75th anniversary dinner.

August 06, 2024, 11:00 AM

McGriddles returning to S'pore menu on Aug. 8

Yum.

August 05, 2024, 10:05 PM

The Philippines hails 2-gold Olympic gymnast hero Carlos Yulo, will get S$365,000 as reward

Yulo won only the 2nd and 3rd Olympic gold medals in the history of the Philippines.

August 05, 2024, 09:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.