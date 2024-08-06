Inattentive PMA rider in Katong crashes into back of car with mouth wide open

A personal mobility aid (PMA) user crashed his ride into the back of a car after he failed to pay attention for a split second while riding along Mountbatten Road.

The incident was caught on the rear camera of the vehicle the PMA rider hit.

Footage of it was shared online.

What video showed

As seen in the clip, the PMA rider was stationary on the left-most lane waiting to proceed forward with the other vehicles.

After moving off, the PMA rider looked back over his left shoulder apparently to check his blind spot, but neglected to observe the traffic head of him.

At that time, the PMA rider was apparently trying to overtake a power-assisted bicycle rider to his left, and had wanted to filter right to ride past the two-wheeler.

However, when the car braked hard, the PMA failed to notice it had stopped completely and rode into the rear of the vehicle.

The video showed the PMA rider's expression when he realised he could not stop in time.

He rode into the back of the car with his mouth agape.

Following the impact, the PMA rider slid off the device and fell to the road.

He got up and gesticulated at the car.

The caption on the video claimed the car driver is seeking out eyewitnesses.

The caption said: "I am looking for advice and any other witnesses to kindly help me out."

"It would be great if the motorbike rider on Amber Road could help me make my case stronger in this current world."

Top image from SG Road Vigilante