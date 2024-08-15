Back

3 PMAs catch fire at Admiralty HDB block void deck at 2:10am, 35 residents evacuated

No injuries were reported.

Belmont Lay | August 15, 2024, 02:18 PM

A fire at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link in the wee hours of the morning resulted in the evacuation of 35 residents from the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at about 2:10am on Aug. 15.

The fire involved three Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) located at the ground floor.

Photos circulating online showed the extent of the blaze.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

The residents were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The exterior walls of the second and third floor units above the burned area were charred with black soot.

One reader wrote in with photos and said: "Affected up to ninth floor. Residents complained of loud sound, smell and black soot on their laundry, which are impossible to wash off."

"Childcare at the end of the block not affected. It's time to ban all these [devices] before they kill somebody."

Top photos via Mothership reader

