PM Wong's 1st Malay NDR speech resonates well with the community: Malay MPs

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his first National Day Rally speech in Malay on Aug. 18 at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

He shared personal details about speaking and learning the Malay language, and also how he engaged with the Malay/Muslim community.

"I hope my Malay will improve with your support"

PM Wong's seven-minute speech was marked by a down-to-earth approach as he opened up about his journey of mastering the Malay language.

He started by expressing that he is happy to be addressing in Malay in his first National Day Rally.

He then explained his background, saying that he picked up a bit of the Malay language from his Ipoh-born father and his mother, who lived in Kampong Amber, a Malay village in Singapore.

PM Wong said that even though he did not get the opportunity to learn Malay properly while growing up, he is now "diligently" learning the language.

He said he hopes that his command of the Malay language will improve with the community's support, before thanking everyone.

PM Wong had first delivered his remarks in Malay during his swearing-in ceremony on May 15, 2024.

Enjoys engaging with the Malay/Muslim community

Despite his address, PM Wong managed to meaningfully convey his commitment to the Malay/Muslim community moving forward.

He also expressed that he "really enjoys" engaging with youths and leaders from the Malay/Muslim community.

PM Wong said that he occasionally meets with his Malay friends and former schoolmates from Haig Boys and TK Tech, and said that they have now become successful people.

Speaking in-depth about progress within the Malay/Muslim community, he commended young Singaporeans for their professional and academic achievements in recent years and the community for supporting one another.

At the end of his speech, he said that he appreciates all feedback from the community and is committed as a prime minister to working closely with Malay/Muslim Singaporeans to tackle issues "close to their hearts".

Speech "relatable" and "resonates pretty well" with community and leaders: Malay MPs

When asked to describe PM Wong's Malay speech, Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade GRC Fahmi Aliman said that it is a "good Malay speech" and "forward-looking".

He added that PM Wong's use of the term "masyarakat gemilang" at the end, which means a glorious society, left an impression on him as it "resonates pretty well" with the community and leaders as "it is what we want to achieve".

Saktiandi Supaat, MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said that the speech was "relatable" because they are in the same age group.

He also commended PM Wong for highlighting the contributions of the Singapore professionals in the Malay/Muslim community, who have been "contributing to Singapore and the global environment".

Rave reviews on social media

Commenters on social media applauded PM Wong's Malay speech.

Many commended him, with some even pointing out that his pronunciation was up to the standard.

Some commenters said they can see the sincerity coming from PM Wong and appreciate it.

Top photo via PMO/YouTube