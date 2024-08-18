Teased by classmates as 'jiak kentang', PM Wong highlights importance of bilingualism in his 1st Mandarin NDR speech

In his Mandarin speech on Aug. 18 at the National Day Rally 2024, PM Wong touched upon the importance of preserving bilingualism in retaining cultural heritage.

"Although English is our working language, we are fundamentally an Asian society, not a Western one," he said, adding that the bicultural nature of Singapore has allowed it to benefit from both the East and the West.

This unique connection to other countries plays a role in helping Singapore stay competitive.

He pointed to the recent launch of Culturepaedia, an online repository of Singapore Chinese culture, as evidence of the importance of cultural preservation.

"Jiak kentang"

PM Wong also voiced out the Chinese community's concern about the standard of Mandarin in Singapore.

Using himself as an example, PM Wong recalled his attempts at speaking Chinese from his childhood.

He only began learning Chinese in school as his parents did not speak Mandarin.

Hence, his classmates often teased him for being "jiak kentang".

"Jiak kentang" directly translates to "eating potatoes", with "jiak" meaning "eating" in Hokkien and "kentang" to be "potatoes" in Malay — which refers to Asians who are more westernised in their habits and preferences.

Doubling down on his efforts to earn Chinese, PM Wong eventually scored A1 for his Chinese during the GCE O-Level examinations, surprising everyone but most of all himself.

He attributed his stellar performance to rote memorisation.

"Granted, it may not necessarily be the best way to learn a language, but it still provided me with a good foundation," he said.

He hoped that more young parents would speak Mandarin at home to promote bilingualism among the younger generation and promised continued support from the government in cultivating this capability.

Children can take Higher Chinese from Secondary 1

Currently, a Secondary 1 student must have an overall Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) score of either 8 or above, or 9 to 14 and have an achievement level 1/2 in mother tongue or achieve a distinction or merit in Higher Mother Tongue to be able to take Higher Chinese Language in Secondary 1.

PM Wong said the government would adjust the policy so that students who are strong in Chinese will be able to take Higher Chinese Language despite not meeting the overall score requirement.

"By this adjustment, we hope to nurture more students who are proficient in the Chinese language," he said.

Similar adjustments will also be made for students who wish to take Higher Malay and Tamil languages, with more details to be announced at a later date.

"Singapore's rich multiculturalism is like a plate of Hainanese curry rice"

PM Wong likened Singapore's multiculturalism to a staple dish – Hainanese curry rice.

Such a unique combination of Western fried pork chops with Nonya curry chicken, cooked with Indian curry spices and drenched in Chinese braised gravy, can only be found in an inclusive and multicultural society like Singapore.

"The Hainanese curry rice is a reflection of Singapore’s unique society. Our various races each have their own vibrant culture, yet we are inclusive and united. This is what has made Singapore what it is today."

Concluding his speech, he called upon Singaporeans to maintain an inclusive and vibrant spirit to build a more dynamic society.

Top photo via Ministry of Digital Development and Information