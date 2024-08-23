Back

Plane crashes into mangrove forest near Bangkok, killing all 9 on board

The plane was carrying two pilots, two flight attendants and five passengers.

Seri Mazliana | August 23, 2024, 07:12 PM

Events

Nine people — four Thais and five Chinese nationals — died following a crash involving a small plane in the Chachoengsao province of south-central Thailand.

According to Bangkok Post, the crash occurred behind a Buddhist temple, Wat Khao Din, in Bang Pakong district at 3:18pm (4:18pm Singapore time).

An 11-hour rescue operation was carried out in the forest where the plane crashed, but no survivors were found.

Was flying to Trat, lost contact with Bangkok airport

According to Thai English-language newspaper The Nation, flight TFT209, a passenger aircraft operated by Thai Flying Service Co. Ltd., departed from the Suvarnabhumi Airport near Bangkok at 2:46pm on Aug. 22.

It was bound for Trat Airport in southeast Thailand.

At 2:57pm, the plane lost contact with Suvarnabhumi Airport and was later discovered to have crashed in a mangrove forest near Wat Khao Din.

Search operations commenced after reports of the crash were made at around 3:30pm.

Four Thais and five Chinese nationals dead

Rescuers found the plane wreckage in the mud in the forest and recovered multiple belongings such as women's clothes and photographs, reported Bangkok Post.

Pumps and backhoe trucks were used to dig 10 metres deep into the mud.

Human remains were also discovered during the operation.

The plane was carrying nine people including four Thais and five Chinese nationals.

At 3am, Chacheongsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong announced that all onboard have died from the crash.

According to The Nation, authorities also attempted to look for the plane's black box to find out the cause of the crash.

It is believed to be submerged underwater beneath the wreckage.

Top photos via Wikipedia & Khaosod English/Facebook

