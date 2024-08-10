61 dead after plane falls out of sky & crashes in Brazil

A passenger plane en route to São Paulo in Brazil crashed in the town of Vinhedo on Aug. 9, killing all 61 onboard.

Regional carrier Voepass said in a statement that their flight 2283 was flying from Cascavel to Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo when the incident happened.

The ATR-72 aircraft was carrying 57 passengers and four crew when it came down in Vinhedo, the airline said.

None survived.

The crash

Footage shared to X showed the turboprop plane descending vertically and spinning, before plummeting behind a cluster of trees in a residential area.

It fell in what aviation experts called a flat spin, Reuters reported.

This refers to when the wings of the aircraft do not produce enough lift, and the aircraft falls out of the sky while spinning.

🚨🇧🇷Major plane crash in Brazil! Expected dead 58 Passengers and 4 crew! Plane exploded near houses but no people damaged yet on the ground hopefully. More updates to come! pic.twitter.com/tgX4MS29ig — James Rizk (@JamesRizk1) August 9, 2024

In the aftermath, a large plume of black smoke could be seen in the residential area.

Authorities said that no one on the ground was injured, although the crash damaged one home in a local condominium complex, BBC reported.

Some aviation experts cited by Reuters speculated that ice had built up on the plane or it had experienced engine failure.

The flight recorders were retrieved and plane manufacturer ATR is cooperating with the investigation, according to BBC.

In an Aug. 10 post on X, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared three official days of mourning for the country.

It is Brazil's worst plane crash since 2007, when 199 were killed at São Paulo's Congonhas airport.

Top image from James Rizk & Jimi / X