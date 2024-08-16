Back

Male motorcyclist, 35, dies following motorcycle & lorry accident along PIE

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Winnie Li | August 16, 2024, 02:44 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit on Aug. 15 evening.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Aftermath of accident

The aftermath of the accident was caught on camera and subsequently shared to the SG Road Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group.

In the video, the left-most lane of the PIE was seen cordoned off by the police.

At least seven police vehicles and as many police officers were present at the scene.

Three officers dressed in blue covered a body with a white cloth.

A motorcycle was parked along the left-most lane near the rear of the lorry.

Blood and an object, believed to be personal belongings, was seen in front of the motorcycle.

Video via SG Road Blocks/Traffic News/ Telegram

The Singapore Police Force and the SCDF confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 4:55pm on Aug. 15.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Blocks/ Traffic News/ Telegram

Police investigating driver who took photos of ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint

The driver also uploaded the photos and videos to Facebook.

August 15, 2024, 08:09 PM

He will always be the same Max to us: Max Maeder’s parents on his Olympics bronze medal win

"We always love him, and he knows that," said Maeder's mom.

August 15, 2024, 07:37 PM

Mustafa Centre to resume 24-hour operations from Sep. 6, 2024

Mustafa has healed.

August 15, 2024, 06:47 PM

SIA flights between S'pore & Tokyo affected due to typhoon near Japan

Typhoon Ampil will bring about heavy rain and strong winds into areas near or part of Tokyo Prefecture.

August 15, 2024, 06:37 PM

CEO David Yong offered $1 million bail, handed 4th charge for falsifying accounts

For each count of falsifying accounts, Yong could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

August 15, 2024, 06:27 PM

Thai taxi driver slashes face of woman who refused to pay extra S$18 after vomiting in car, S'porean part of group

The driver had demanded the lady pay extra for vomiting in his car, but she'd refused.

August 15, 2024, 06:12 PM

Car ends up on top of another car in 4-car chain collision along ECP towards Changi

Crash landing on you.

August 15, 2024, 05:37 PM

Dad in Gaza out registering kids’ births, mum & baby twins killed by Israeli airstrike

Israel's military generally blames Hamas for such deaths, accusing the group of operating from civilian areas.

August 15, 2024, 05:23 PM

Icelandic-Chinese singer Laufey's book club coming to Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City

She will also be hosting "Laufey Book Club" at Kinokuniya's Ngee Ann City outlet.

August 15, 2024, 04:47 PM

Girl, 7, dies in van accident at Sengkang condominium car park, driver, 67, arrested

She was waiting for her school bus, her brother said.

August 15, 2024, 04:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.