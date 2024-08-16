Male motorcyclist, 35, dies following motorcycle & lorry accident along PIE

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit on Aug. 15 evening.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Aftermath of accident

The aftermath of the accident was caught on camera and subsequently shared to the SG Road Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group.

In the video, the left-most lane of the PIE was seen cordoned off by the police.

At least seven police vehicles and as many police officers were present at the scene.

Three officers dressed in blue covered a body with a white cloth.

A motorcycle was parked along the left-most lane near the rear of the lorry.

Blood and an object, believed to be personal belongings, was seen in front of the motorcycle.

The Singapore Police Force and the SCDF confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 4:55pm on Aug. 15.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Blocks/ Traffic News/ Telegram