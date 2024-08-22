Back

Up to 50% off Peach Garden dim sum for diners whose birthdate or NRIC has a '2'

Minimum two pax, please.

Charlize Kon | August 22, 2024, 03:17 PM

Events

Peach Garden is offering a special deal on its Hong Kong Dim Sum menu to celebrate the restaurant's 22nd anniversary.

Get up to 50 per cent off your dim sum bill from Mondays to Saturdays, and 30 per cent off on Sundays and public holidays when you dine in with a minimum of two pax.

To qualify for this promotion, each table must include at least one diner whose NRIC or birthdate contains the digit "2".

Promotion available at all outlets

This promotion is only available during lunch hours at the following outlets:

  • Chinatown Point

  • OCBC Centre

  • The Metropolis

  • Thomson Plaza

To enjoy the promotion all day, visit the following outlets:

  • Changi Airport T2

  • The Heeren

You can read more on the promotion's term and conditions on Peach Garden's website.

Top photos via Peach Garden.

