Up to 50% off Peach Garden dim sum for diners whose birthdate or NRIC has a '2'

Peach Garden is offering a special deal on its Hong Kong Dim Sum menu to celebrate the restaurant's 22nd anniversary.
Get up to 50 per cent off your dim sum bill from Mondays to Saturdays, and 30 per cent off on Sundays and public holidays when you dine in with a minimum of two pax.
To qualify for this promotion, each table must include at least one diner whose NRIC or birthdate contains the digit "2".
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.