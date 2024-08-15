Back

Purrsa Malam, a pasar malam for cats & humans, to open at Geylang Serai from Aug. 17-18

No dogs allowed.

Julia Yee | August 15, 2024, 03:36 PM

Events

A cat-themed weekend night market is making its way to Wisma Geylang Serai very soon.

On Aug. 17 and 18, cats and their owners are invited to head down and revel in all that Purrsa Malam Night Market has to offer.

The market will be opened from 3pm to 10pm each day, and host a range of vendors catered to a cat's every need.

Purrsa Malam shops

The Purrsa Malam will have stalls selling food and beverages for humans, toys for cats, as well as many trinkets for you to display around your home and your cat to knock over.

Like these cat-shaped display plates from Klai Studios.

Image via @klaistudios/Instagram

And these cat candles by flowermaker.

Image via @flowermaker.sg/Instagram

And these handmade crochet charms by Crochet Wee.

Image via @purrsamalam/Instagram

Cat services

Beyond merchandise, the market will also be stocked with essential supplies like cat feed.

Cats can get microchipped by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) for free, while their owners can find out more about cat welfare at the stall run by Love Kuching Project, a cat rescue group that provides care and therapy for cats in need.

Image via @luvkuching/Instagram

Note on safety

For safety reasons, cats need to be either leashed or carried around in their owner's arms or pet carrier.

Unfortunately, other animals that might cause "unnecessary distress" to the cats will not be permitted on the premises.

Looking at you, dogs.

Top images via TLK Events and Lighting/Facebook and Reba Spike, Manja Vitolic and Loan/Unsplash

